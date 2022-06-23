Dustin Diehl's love of storytelling led not only to his obsession with Star Wars, but also to his career as a content strategist and writer. Working with award-winning marketing agencies, Fortune 500 brands, and major publishers (such as Out Magazine and The Advocate), Dustin is always ready to tell a great story. And if he can enjoy a little (ok, a LOT) of Star Wars along the way, even better. His dog and cat keep him busy, but he still manages to find time for a good TV binge.