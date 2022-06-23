ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Dustin Diehl

Dustin Diehl's love of storytelling led not only to his obsession with Star Wars, but also to his career as a content strategist and writer. Working with award-winning marketing agencies, Fortune 500 brands, and major publishers (such as Out Magazine and The Advocate), Dustin is always ready to tell a great story. And if he can enjoy a little (ok, a LOT) of Star Wars along the way, even better. His dog and cat keep him busy, but he still manages to find time for a good TV binge.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Watching A New Hope with my dad after he recorded it on VHS from one of the TV marathons — immediately went to the store to buy my first R2-D2 action figure!
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Princess Leia Organa
FAVORITE SCENE
Battle of the Great Pit of Carkoon from Return of the Jedi.
