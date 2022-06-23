Dustin Diehl's love of storytelling led not only to his obsession with Star Wars, but also to his career as a content strategist and writer. Working with award-winning marketing agencies, Fortune 500 brands, and major publishers (such as Out Magazine and The Advocate), Dustin is always ready to tell a great story. And if he can enjoy a little (ok, a LOT) of Star Wars along the way, even better. His dog and cat keep him busy, but he still manages to find time for a good TV binge.
Jump to Lightspeed with Road Squadron
June 23, 2022
SWCA 2022: 5 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Panel
May 29, 2022
SWCA 2022: 7 Hasbro Star Wars Reveals Fans Won’t Want to Miss
May 28, 2022
Star Wars Celebration: Sharing the Saga with Friends and (Found) Family
May 10, 2022
6 Answers The Rising Storm Delivers...and 7 Questions It Raises
August 10, 2021
Spoiler Talk: Cavan Scott on The Rising Storm's Shocking Moments and Unanswered Questions
August 5, 2021
Darkness Grows in Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm
June 29, 2021
How Bandai Reimagined the Mandalorian as a Samurai Warrior
February 12, 2021
