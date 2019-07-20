ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

SDCC 2019: Marvel's The Rise of Kylo Ren Revealed and More Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

July 20, 2019
July 20, 2019
Dan Brooks

Get insights from some of the biggest Star Wars authors and see new covers and preview pages!

Lucasfilm’s creative director of publishing, Michael Siglain, led an all-star panel of Star Wars authors today at San Diego Comic-Con, including: Lou Anders (Pirate’s Price), Katie Cook (Creatures Big & Small), Zoraida Córdova (A Crash of Fate), Delilah Dawson (Black Spire), E. K. Johnston (Queen’s Shadow), George Mann (Myths & Fables), Brian Rood (The Skywalker Saga), Cavan Scott (Dooku: Jedi Lost), Kevin Shinick (Force Collector), Charles Soule (Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith), Timothy Zahn (Thrawn: Treason), and Rebecca Roanhorse (Resistance Reborn). They discussed their love of Star Wars, upcoming books and comics, and revealed some exciting new projects. Here are the highlights, along with a first look at new covers and art.

The Rise of Kylo Ren logo

The Rise of Kylo Ren artwork

1. Marvel’s The Rise of Kylo Ren is coming in December. Charles Soule announced the four-issue miniseries, and could not contain his excitement. “I can’t believe I’m doing it,” he said. “It’s astonishing.”

Return to Vader's Castle cover

Return to Vader's Castle cover

Return to Vader's Castle cover

2. Return to Vader’s Castle, another collection of spooky stories coming for Halloween season, will focus on the bad guys. Stories will center around Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, Jabba the Hutt, Darth Vader, and Grand Moff Tarkin. In the original Tales from Vader’s Castle series, writer Cavan Scott turned Christopher Lee’s Count Dooku into a vampire; now, he’s turning Tarkin -- or Peter Cushing, another horror icon alongside Christopher Lee -- into a classic archetype. “Long ago, Grand Moff Tarkin created a monster,” said Scott, “who’s now coming after him.” Horror fans, rejoice: black-and-white covers will also be available. In addition, a print version of Scott’s Dooku: Jedi Lost -- previously an audio-only release -- is on the way in October.

3. The panelists recounted what Star Wars means to them, and for each, it’s something different. “For me it’s the fact that Star Wars is magical, Star Wars is an adventure,” said Katie Cook. “There is some character that you have found that is the person you latch onto. ‘This is me, this is who I relate to.’ It really connects you to the story.”

Timothy Zahn cited the originality of Star Wars as being particularly powerful. “It’s the overall feel of the universe. A unique combination of friendship, love, loyalty, danger, humor, adventure. It’s a mix that no one had seen before George Lucas put that Star Destoyer across the top of the screen, and coming back to that universe is just a joy every time I do it.”

4. E.K. Johnston, writer of the acclaimed, Padmé-handmaiden-centric Queen’s Shadow, has a surprising choice for favorite character to write. “I thought for sure that Sabé would the character that I liked writing the most, but it turns out the character I like writing the most is Palpatine,” she said with a laugh. “Because you just imagine the worst thing that anyone would do, and then do that.” Johnston discussed the warm reaction to Queen’s Shadow, and remains thrilled that she had the chance to write it. “I feel like we waited 20 years for this book,” she said.

5. Thanks to Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge books and comics, many of the panelists helped define the history of the new Star Wars-themed land at Disney Parks. “I was just at Galaxy’s Edge this Monday and Tuesday,” Lou Anders said. “And it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, to stand in that line of hundreds of people, and not scream, ‘I wrote the book about this ride…so let me go to the front!’”

Zahn seemed especially pleased that there’s blaster fire in Oga’s Cantina -- a detail that stems from his latest Thrawn trilogy. For Zoraida Córdova’s new A Crash of Fate, which is set on Batuu, she wanted direct connections. “I really wanted to include all of the things you’re going to be able to experience. The drinks, the animals, the market,” she said. “All of that research was really fun.”

Force Collector cover

6. In Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Force Collector, Kevin Shinick strove to present a feeling of mystery -- one pulled from when we didn’t know a galaxy far, far away. “What I wanted to do was try to capture that feeling of not knowing Star Wars, not knowing who the Jedi were,” he said. As such, Force Collector is set on a world with fewer resources in terms of historical knowledge, which propels the story’s protagonist on his adventure. When the main character touches an object, Shinick explained, he can see its history; his grandmother believes he may be Force-sensitive, and encourages him to head out on his own. “She’s like, 'I think if you go out into the world…life will teach you the way.'”

See more new covers and interiors revealed at the panel below! You can find more information on Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker titles in StarWars.com's complete rundown.

The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy

The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy

Star Wars Allegiance cover

Star Wars Allegiance cover

Star Wars Allegiance cover

Star Wars Allegiance cover

Star Wars 70 comic book cover

Star Wars 71 comic book cover

Star Wars 72 comic book cover

Star Wars 73 comic book cover

Marvel Star Wars 74 cover

Star Wars Adventures 27 cover

Star Wars Adventures 28 cover

Star Wars Moviemaking Magic cover

Star Wars Moviemaking Magic

Star Wars Moviemaking Magic

Spark of Resistance final cover

Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary cover

The Galaxy Needs You cover

Galactic Guide cover

Rise of Skywalker Amazing Sticker Adventure cover

Rise of Skywalker sound book cover

Rise of Skywalker Search and Find

Star Wars Creatures Big and Small cover

Star Wars creatures Big and Small tauntaun and wampa spread

Star Wars creatures Big and Small puffer pig and Corellian hounds spread

Skywalker Saga cover

Skywalker Saga book spread Skywalker Saga book spread Skywalker Saga book spread

Dooku: Jedi Lost cover

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

Site tags: #SanDiegoComicCon2019, #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars Books SWS San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved