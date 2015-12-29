-
Oga’s Cantina
Oga’s Cantina is a notorious local watering hole in Black Spire Outpost known for its shady clientele of bounty hunters, smugglers, and off-worlders sampling unique concoctions, conducting shady business, and encountering friends and foes. Run by the local crime boss, Oga Garra, the cantina adheres to a strict code of conduct that tries to keep its unruly patrons in check. With a history of being a smugglers’ safe haven and a popular stopping point for those seeking to avoid the authorities, Oga’s Cantina has a story or two to tell. Musical entertainment is provided courtesy of former pilot droid RX-24, who has been reprogrammed and renamed to DJ R-3X.