Ponda Baba
A burly Aqualish thug, Ponda Baba smuggled spice for Jabba the Hutt alongside his friend Dr. Cornelius Evazan, a murderous former surgeon Ponda had rescued from a bounty hunter. Ponda was one of the alien barflies escaping the heat of Tatooine’s twin suns when Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi visited the Mos Eisley Cantina. Bored and looking for excitement, Ponda picked a fight with Luke, which Evazan quickly escalated. But the two bullies had picked the wrong target – Obi-Wan interceded, taking action when Ponda and Evazan refused to back down. The old Jedi’s lightsaber left Evazan dead and Ponda missing an arm, ending the quarrel rather decisively.
Locations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.85m
