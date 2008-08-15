STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

August 15, 2008

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

As the Clone Wars sweep through the galaxy, Anakin Skywalker and his new Padawan learner Ahsoka Tano plunge into a dangerous mission to rescue the kidnapped son of crime lord Jabba the Hutt. The renegade Count Dooku is determined to make sure that they fail, and with his deadly assassin Asajj Ventress in pursuit, this is a mission with grave consequences.


