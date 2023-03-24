Quiz: Which Member of The Bad Batch Are You?

Are you as rowdy as Wrecker or as savvy as Tech? Take the official StarWars.com quiz to find out!

As we prep for the two-part season finale of Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch next week, we’ve grown fond of the unique members of Clone Force 99, affectionately known as the Bad Batch. There's a lot to love among the crew: Omega, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and even former member Crosshair. Before you watch the latest episodes in the animated series streaming only on Disney+, we want to know: which member of the Bad Batch are you most like? Take our quiz below to find out!