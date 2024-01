Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Though Jabba is reuinited with his son, Rotta, he reflexively blames the Jedi for his kidnapping. A timely hologram transmission of Ziro the Hutt's confession, however, vindicates the Jedi and opens the way for a strategic arrangement between the Hutts and the Republic.