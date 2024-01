Sure, you can quote these quotable lines. But do you remember which characters spoke them?

How well do you know Star Wars: The Clone Wars? With the official StarWars.com rewatch complete, we can't stop quoting some of our favorite heroes and villains from the animated series. But can you match these unforgettable musings and epic one-liners with the character who said them on screen? Put your knowledge to the test with our latest quiz.