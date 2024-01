Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, The Mandalorian wraps principal photography and Anthony sits down with the voice of Anakin Skywalker, Matt Lanter, to talk Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Battlefront II. Plus, new Star Wars Celebration announcements and we get a closer look at Hasbro's HasLab Jabba's Sail Barge.