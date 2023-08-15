Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

Once a rebel, always a rebel.

From the moment Ahsoka Tano stepped out of the ship in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated film, she captured our attention — and our hearts. The young Padawan was a newcomer to the war as well as the story of Star Wars, but she proved to be a fast learner. Ahsoka quickly adapted to life with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as all the chaos that comes with it.

But prior to The Clone Wars, no one had known that Anakin Skywalker taught an apprentice — no one, that is, except George Lucas. In creating the character of Ahsoka Tano, George Lucas offered a vital point of view for the audience, one that kids could directly relate to as they watched the galactic confrontation between the Jedi Knights and Darth Sidious unfold. Ahsoka's experiences could be their experiences. And as she grew up, so did they. Arriving first in the Clone Wars film, her journey unfolded in the animated series and beyond.

Now Ahsoka Tano has her own live-action series. But before she embarks on her next adventure, let’s look back at where her story began.

Behind the Scenes

When The Clone Wars began development in 2005, the character that would become Ahsoka was part of a ragtag crew and envisioned by Dave Filoni under a different name: Ashla. As George Lucas suggested shifting the focus of the show to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to explore the toll of war for those on the front lines, Ashla became Ahsoka, Anakin’s young Padawan. The rest is history.

The Clone Wars

In-galaxy, Ahsoka’s story began when she was born to parents Pav-Ti and Nak-il Tano in a small village. Jedi Master Plo Koon discovered the Force-sensitive Togruta when she was just a toddler after she instinctively used the Force to calm a wild beast. Plo Koon brought her to the Jedi Temple on Coruscant for training.

At the age of 14, Ahsoka was dispatched to the planet Christophsis in the midst of a tense standoff between Republic and Separatist soldiers. Master Yoda had devised a plan to help Anakin Skywalker overcome his attachment issues by assigning a Padawan to him. The idea was that as Anakin trained the young Padawan, he would see her become more self-sufficient and able to take care of herself, and thus learn to let go of his over-protective nature.

Like Anakin, Ahsoka was headstrong. She had a tremendous spirit, was courageous, clever, and not easily intimidated. Ahsoka was not afraid to challenge authority, but she also knew when to listen and show respect to those around her. She took the valuable teachings of her mentors to heart.

The Clone Wars - Anakin and Ahsoka

As the years passed, Anakin and Ahsoka developed a close friendship, like a brother and sister. While they often challenged one another, each held the other in high regard. Through her courage and leadership Ahsoka gained the respect of the clones that served under her and Anakin, especially Captain Rex. The clones could see she had the makings of a true leader.

Anakin focused on training Ahsoka in defending against blaster fire and arranged an exercise with Captain Rex and his squad. The clone troopers fired on the Padawan simultaneously, and she failed over and over to protect herself from their barrage. In time, and with persistence, Ahsoka learned to defend against the clone troopers’ attacks, which was key to her survival when they later turned against the Jedi.

Her Own Path

At the height of the war, Ahsoka found herself framed for a deadly explosion at the Jedi Temple. As the evidence mounted against her, she was expelled from the Order, but Anakin never gave up on his apprentice and helped to prove her innocence. Despite her eventual acquittal, Ahsoka believed the Council had lost their way. She decided her destiny was on a different path and, in a surprising move, she walked away from the Jedi Order.

Ahsoka’s long journey of self-discovery took her from the depths of Coruscant, to one last reunion with Obi-Wan and Anakin on a ship in the Outer Rim, to Mandalore, and finally to remote planets far from the prying eyes of the Empire. After an Inquisitor, part of an elite group of Jedi hunters, destroyed a farming village to find her, Ahsoka knew she couldn’t avoid the fight any longer. She contacted Bail Organa and took her first steps into the larger world of the rebellion.



The Fulcrum of the Rebellion

The former Jedi worked behind the scenes as a formidable spy known as Fulcrum and came to know a determined group of rebels: the crew of the Ghost, led by Hera Syndulla. Ahsoka was intrigued by Kanan Jarrus and his apprentice Ezra Bridger, a duo still practicing the ways of the Jedi. She decided to help the two of them and their friends, believing that they could be a powerful symbol of hope during a very dark time.

By introducing these rebels to her old ally Captain Rex, this small group ultimately began to make an impact against the Empire, which garnered the attention of the Empire's more sinister agents. And before long, Darth Vader was dispatched to deal with the rebel threat. Not knowing who this Dark Lord was or where he came from, Ahsoka sought to expose his identity, a mission that would eventually lead to the discovery of a haunting truth.

Out of Time

On the planet Malachor, Ahsoka joined Kanan and Ezra in their efforts to stop the Inquisitors. There they discovered Maul, who led them to a Sith temple and attempted to sway Ezra to the dark side. It was atop that dark temple that Ahsoka came face to face with destiny when she finally confronted Darth Vader and realized the truth, that he was indeed her former Master and friend, Anakin Skywalker.

Their lightsabers clashed as the temple crumbled around them. And Ahsoka was thought lost.

But in an ancient Jedi Temple on the planet Lothal, Ezra Bridger entered a bizarre realm known only as the World Between Worlds, a plane of existence within the Cosmic Force where he managed to pull Ahsoka away from her battle with the Dark Lord of the Sith, saving her life.

Into the Unknown Regions

In the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka guided Ezra and helped him understand his Master's sacrifice and the true path of selflessness. She then returned to her own time and promised to find Ezra again. After the young Padawan was lost in his final fight against the Empire, true to her word, Ahsoka returned to begin the search for her missing friend.

The New Republic

Years after the Emperor’s defeat, Ahsoka traveled to the city of Calodan on Corvus to follow a lead on Grand Admiral Thrawn. There she met the Mandalorian Din Djarin and his Force-sensitive ward. Through the Force, she learned his name was Grogu. While Ahsoka declined to teach Grogu as a Padawan, she sent the unlikely duo to the planet Tython to seek answers through the Force and Jedi Master Luke Skywalker heard Grogu’s call.

Sometime later, Ahsoka visited the son of Anakin Skywalker on Ossus as he trained Grogu. As Luke voiced concerns about his student, she gently suggested that he trust his instincts. Ahsoka took her leave with a smile before resuming her search for Thrawn.



No matter where her path takes her next, Ahsoka Tano will face it with the wisdom, poise, and strength that she has learned from her teachers and the allies who have fought at her side.

Ahsoka premieres August 23, only on Disney+.