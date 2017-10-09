Official Trailer | Star Wars: The Last Jedi

-
Star Wars: The Last Jedi | Official Trailer
This is not going to go the way you think. #TheLastJedi Watch the official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in cinemas 14 December. In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI | Official Trailer
Ini tidak akan berjalan seperti apa yang kamu kira. #TheLastJedi Saksikan official trailer dari Star Wars: The Last Jedi, di bioskop Desember 2017. Di dalam Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, saga Skywalker berlanjut saat para pahlawan dari The Force Awakens bergabung bersama para legenda galaksi di sebuah petualangan besar yang mengungkap berbagai misteri dari The Force dan juga dari masa lalu.
STAR WARS: JEDI CUỐI CÙNG | Trailer Chính Thức
Những gì sắp xảy ra trong Jedi Cuối Cùng sẽ không giống như bạn đang nghĩ đâu. #TheLastJedi Thưởng thức trailer chính thức của siêu phẩm Star Wars: Jedi Cuối Cùng. Phim dự kiến khởi chiếu tại rạp ngày 15.12.2017. Trong Star Wars: Jedi Cuối Cùng của hãng Lucasfilm, câu chuyện của nhà Skywalker sẽ tiếp tục được mở ra, khi những anh hùng trong Thần Lực Thức Tỉnh phát hiện ra những bí ẩn cổ xưa của Thần Lực và những sự thật kinh hoàng về quá khứ sẽ bị phơi bày.
