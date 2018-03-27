Happy Beeps: Download and Print StarWars.com Exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blu-ray Covers

Choose from four stunning covers -- featuring Black Series figures and LEGO -- for your Blu-ray copy of The Last Jedi!

Finally!

Rey. Kylo. Finn. Rose. Poe. Chewie. Luke. Leia. Porgs. Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives on Blu-ray today (as well as 4K Ultra HD and On-Demand) -- and StarWars.com is celebrating.

In collaboration with toy photographers Johnny Wu (a.k.a. @sgtbananas) and Vesa Lehtimäki, we've created four exclusive Blu-ray covers featuring Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series action figures and LEGO. Wu photographed three striking images with Black Series figures: two depicting the thrilling throne room battle in which Rey and Kylo Ren team up to battle Snoke's Praetorian Guards, along with one serene portrait of Rey on Ahch-To. Lehtimäki crafted a clever LEGO shot in which Luke finds more than a few porgs at his door. Check them out below!









You can download each for free and use them with your Blu-ray copy of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here's how:

Step 1: Download the PDF of your preferred cover above.

Step 2: Print out in landscape format on 8.5 x 11" paper. (Be sure "Fit to page" is unchecked and the scale is at 100.)

Step 3: Cut out the cover.

Step 4: Insert into your case.

Step 5: Make your friends jealous.

See? Easier than keeping porgs out of the Millennium Falcon.

Enjoy, and may the Force (and Blu-ray covers) be with you.

Special thanks to Hasbro and the LEGO Group.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available now on Digital, Movies Anywhere, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand.

