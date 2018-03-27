ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

Happy Beeps: Download and Print StarWars.com Exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blu-ray Covers

March 27, 2018
March 27, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Choose from four stunning covers -- featuring Black Series figures and LEGO -- for your Blu-ray copy of The Last Jedi!

Finally!

Rey. Kylo. Finn. Rose. Poe. Chewie. Luke. Leia. Porgs. Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives on Blu-ray today (as well as 4K Ultra HD and On-Demand) -- and StarWars.com is celebrating.

In collaboration with toy photographers Johnny Wu (a.k.a. @sgtbananas) and Vesa Lehtimäki, we've created four exclusive Blu-ray covers featuring Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series action figures and LEGO. Wu photographed three striking images with Black Series figures: two depicting the thrilling throne room battle in which Rey and Kylo Ren team up to battle Snoke's Praetorian Guards, along with one serene portrait of Rey on Ahch-To. Lehtimäki crafted a clever LEGO shot in which Luke finds more than a few porgs at his door. Check them out below!

The Last Jedi Exclusive Slipcover
The Last Jedi Exclusive Slipcover
The Last Jedi Exclusive Slipcover
The Last Jedi Exclusive Slipcover

You can download each for free and use them with your Blu-ray copy of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here's how:

Step 1: Download the PDF of your preferred cover above.

Step 2: Print out in landscape format on 8.5 x 11" paper. (Be sure "Fit to page" is unchecked and the scale is at 100.)

Step 3: Cut out the cover.

Step 4: Insert into your case.

Step 5: Make your friends jealous.

See? Easier than keeping porgs out of the Millennium Falcon.

Enjoy, and may the Force (and Blu-ray covers) be with you.

Special thanks to Hasbro and the LEGO Group.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available now on Digital, Movies Anywhere, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Blu-Ray Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Johnny Wu @sgtbananas Vesa Lehtimäki

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Most Powerful Moment in the Sequel Trilogy?

    April 16, 2021

    April 16, 2021

    Apr 16

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

    Dan Mumford on His Incredible Star Wars: The Last Jedi Art

    April 18, 2018

    April 18, 2018

    Apr 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    7 Reasons Why The Last Jedi Novelization is Essential

    April 3, 2018

    April 3, 2018

    Apr 3

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Minecraft Artists on Creating 53 New Character Designs for the Star Wars Sequel Skin Pack

    April 2, 2018

    April 2, 2018

    Apr 2

  • {:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

    Check Out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Set and Scoring Stage in Stunning 360 VR

    March 30, 2018

    March 30, 2018

    Mar 30

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

    Even Chewie Couldn't Resist These Porg Puffs

    March 29, 2018

    March 29, 2018

    Mar 29

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

    The Art of Star Wars Toy Photography

    March 28, 2018

    March 28, 2018

    Mar 28

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved