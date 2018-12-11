ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Ultimate Guides to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story

December 11, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Test your knowledge and go behind the scenes of the two films with the new Ultimate Guides from Titan Publishing.

Two new guides from Titan Publishing, on sale now, give fans a deeper look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story. To celebrate these deep dives hitting newsstands today, editor Jonathan Wilkins has shared a glimpse inside each guide, with exclusive spreads as well as a hint at some of the stories and new bits of trivia they have to share.

The cover of The Ultimate Guide to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

THE ULTIMATE GUIDE

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Ultimate Guide includes profiles of the characters and vehicles as seen in the movie, and has interviews with the cast and crew.

Can you guess which actors and crew members said the following quotes? Find the answers below!

A spread from The Ultimate Guide to Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

  1. “When I got the role in the movie, I lied to everybody and said I was working in Canada on an indie movie!”
  2. “I think about my daughter being a 10 year-old girl and the idea that she’s going to have heroines in this story who all look different and have very different qualities and natures, and are all fierce.”

  1. The Last Jedi is about what it means to resist and what it means to win.”
  2. “I’m a very happy person when I’m in the costume.”

  1. “I sat in the Millennium Falcon cockpit with my grown children and wife. Later I slipped away and got really choked up.”

Answers:
  1. Kelly Marie Tran
  2. Laura Dern
  3. Oscar Isaac
  4. Joonas Suotamo
  5. Mark Hamill

The cover of The Ultimate Guide to Solo: A Star Wars Story.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

THE ULTIMATE GUIDE

Out now, this guide to Solo: A Star Wars Story includes profiles of the characters and vehicles and interviews with the cast and crew!

Can you identify which actors or crew members said the following quotes? Find the answers below!

A spread from The Ultimate Guide to Solo: A Star Wars Story.

  1. “George Lucas gave me a one minute description of what one day would be Star Wars. I thought he was nuts!”
  2. “[Han Solo] is the most exciting guy in the saga for me.”
  3. “Chewie and Han’s relationship is really fun to watch because they act like an old married couple”

  1. “Han does these stupid things that should never work, but they do…”
  2. “When we went into hyperspace, Donald Glover went ‘Ahhh!’ like we were really there!”

Answers
  1. Ron Howard
  2. Lawrence Kasdan
  3. Alden Ehrenreich
  4. Emilia Clarke
  5. Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Pick up your ultimate guides to Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story today!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Solo: A Star Wars Story Titan

