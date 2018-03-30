ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

Check Out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Set and Scoring Stage in Stunning 360 VR

March 30, 2018
March 30, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Take an immersive trip inside the making of the film and the recording of its score.

Sit alongside the orchestra as John Williams conducts. Look around the Crait trenches as cameras roll. Check out the strange beings on the Canto Bight set. Thanks to a special new video, it's like you're there -- inside the making of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

StarWars.com is excited to share a just-released featurette that goes behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- and the recording of its score -- in stunning 360 VR. You can click and drag the screen to change the perspective of the video, allowing for a uniquely immersive experience. Check it out below!


Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available now on Digital, Movies Anywhere, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand. Soundtrack also available now.
soundtrack John Williams Rian Johnson Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    “It’s Pure Magic”: Celebrating John Williams and His Music

    February 8, 2022

    February 8, 2022

    Feb 8

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Digital Soundtracks Are Here

    October 15, 2021

    October 15, 2021

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Most Powerful Moment in the Sequel Trilogy?

    April 16, 2021

    April 16, 2021

    Apr 16

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"} {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Hear the New John Williams Suite from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

    May 4, 2019

    May 4, 2019

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCC 2019: Revelations at the Music of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Panel with David Collins

    April 13, 2019

    April 13, 2019

    Apr 13

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    John Williams Creating New Music, Attraction Names Revealed for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

    November 17, 2018

    November 17, 2018

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    John Powell on Scoring the "Completely Absorbing World" of Solo: A Star Wars Story

    September 10, 2018

    September 10, 2018

    Sep 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved