Check Out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Set and Scoring Stage in Stunning 360 VR

Take an immersive trip inside the making of the film and the recording of its score.

Sit alongside the orchestra as John Williams conducts. Look around the Crait trenches as cameras roll. Check out the strange beings on the Canto Bight set. Thanks to a special new video, it's like you're there -- inside the making of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

StarWars.com is excited to share a just-released featurette that goes behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- and the recording of its score -- in stunning 360 VR. You can click and drag the screen to change the perspective of the video, allowing for a uniquely immersive experience. Check it out below!

