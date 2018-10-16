ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Make This Kessel Run Creature Pumpkin in Less Than 12 Parsecs

October 16, 2018
Kelly Knox

You won't need a fast ship to escape the Maw, but it couldn't hurt...

Han Solo is brave enough to enter the Maw – but will your trick-or-treaters be? Turn your front porch into the most dangerous part of the Kessel Run, ship-devouring creature and all, to test the courage of young heroes and smugglers making the journey to your house for a big score this Halloween.

Not only can you show off your amazing Star Wars Halloween decorations when kids come to the door, but your trivia knowledge as well: Tell them it's a summa-verminoth from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Millennium Falcon escapes from a Summa-verminoth, a gigantic tentacled space monster.

What You’ll Need*

  • Medium craft pumpkin
  • Dark grey/slate blue spray paint
  • Tan acrylic paint
  • Air dry modeling clay
  • 6 craft pipe cleaners
  • Small roll of duct tape
  • Red and white craft foam
  • Pumpkin carving knife
  • Spool of grey plastic lacing
  • Small white beads
  • Bright blue glitter glue
  • Red outdoor strobe light
  • Battery-powered LED pumpkin light
  • Small Millennium Falcon (Solo appearance) toy
  • Two clear toothpicks
  • Scissors
  • Hot glue gun
  • Transparent tape
  • Chalk
  • Pencil
  • Sponge paint brush

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Air dry clay is molded over the top of a pumpkin.

Step 1: Begin by molding the air-dry clay around the top of the pumpkin, covering the stem. You don’t have to smooth out the clay completely; in fact, the rougher, the more lifelike. Let dry.

Step 2: Mold a second layer of clay around the first and let dry.

Pipe cleaners wrapped in duct tape sit on a table with a pair of scissors.

Step 3: While the clay is drying, wrap each pipe cleaner with duct tape to make a tentacle. One end of the pipe cleaner should be wrapped completely with a pointed tip; leave the other end uncovered.

A spray-painted pumpkin and pipe cleaners dry on a paper towel.

Step 4: Spray paint both the pumpkin and the tentacles dark grey. Let dry completely.

A painted pumpkin sits on a table next to a carving knife and craft foam.

Step 5: Use the chalk to draw a small circle on the front bottom of the pumpkin. Cut it out with the pumpkin carving knife.

Step 6: Cut a circle of red foam slightly larger than the hole you cut in the pumpkin. Cut a smaller circle inside it to make a red craft foam ring.

Step 7: Cut several triangles to make pointy teeth out of the white craft foam. Hot glue them around the inside of the smaller circle you cut in the red foam.

A carved pumpkin with a foam mouth and teeth sits on a table with a hot glue gun.

Step 8: Hot glue the red mouth inside the circle you cut in the pumpkin, then hot glue the remaining white triangles around the circle in the pumpkin, creating two rows of teeth.

Step 9: Use the sponge paint brush to dab the tan paint around the summa-verminoth’s mouth, and let dry. Place the battery-powered LED light inside.

Note: Do NOT use a lit candle in this pumpkin.

A pumpkin carved and painted to look like a Summa-verminoth space monster.

Step 10: Squeeze dots of blue glitter glue above the mouth (but below the clay) for the eyes. Let dry completely.

A group of pipe cleaners made to look like tentacles, next to a hot glue gun.

Step 11: While the paint is drying, hot glue small white beads to each painted tentacle.

Plastic lace on a table next to a hot glue gun.

Step 12: Cut several long pieces of the grey plastic lacing. Gather the ends and wrap the clear tape around the end. Make several of these bundles of lacing, then hot glue them to the bottom of the pumpkin to make even more tentacles.

Step 13: Poke small holes in the sides of the pumpkin with the scissors or pencil and slide the un-taped end of the pipe cleaner tentacles through.

Step 14: Hot glue two clear toothpicks to the underside of the small Millennium Falcon toy. Push in the two pointed ends of the toothpicks just underneath the monster’s mouth, and the summa-verminoth is complete.

A Millennium Falcon toy, suspended in front of a carved pumpkin made to look like a Summa-verminoth space monster.

Step 15: Place the outdoor red strobe light behind the bushes near your front porch. Gently nestle the pumpkin in the branches with the red light behind it to mimic the Maw.

Congratulations! You’ve made the Kessel Run.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

