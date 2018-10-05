ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Behind the Scenes of Solo: A Star Wars Story with the Kessel Run, the Kasdans, and the Cast

October 5, 2018
StarWars.com Team

StarWars.com gives you a glimpse at some of the special features and candid conversations included when you bring the film home.


Gathered 'round the sabacc table, director Ron Howard and the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story seem like a group of old friends.


What follows is a candid conversation about their shared excitement over being cast (whether they got the news in a car park or a public restroom), memories of Howard's first day on set complete with a visit from George Lucas, an exploration of Thandie Newton and Woody Harrelson's headcanon for their characters Val and Beckett, and the reason Phoebe Waller-Bridge at one point played L3-37 in high heels.


The short, Solo: The Director & Cast Roundtable, is one of many special bonus features included with the recent home release of the film. Below you can get a glimpse at the thoroughly entertaining discussion:

https://www.starwars.com/video/alden-gets-cast-solo-a-star-wars-story

Special features also include Kasdan on Kasdan, a look at screenwriters Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan, using a 25-year-old interview clip to cement the elder Kasdan's storytelling philosophy on the complexity of heroes and villains, and the way father and son collaborated to tell the story of Han Solo's younger days.


You can watch a snippet here:

https://www.starwars.com/video/the-kasdans-solo-a-star-wars-story

And in Into the Maelstrom: The Kessel Run, filmmakers take you behind the scenes of the daring Kessel Run sequence, an iconic escape that shares similarities with tales of voyages on the high seas, and borrows sound effects from an old air conditioner, a walrus, and a sizzling gummy bear experiment.


Watch a clip for the featurette below:

https://www.starwars.com/video/falcon-damage-solo-a-star-wars-story


Catch sneak peeks at these and other special features and deleted scenes included with the film on StarWars.com.


Solo: A Star Wars Story is available now on Digital and Movies Anywhere and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand.

