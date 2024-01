Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we send Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group to the Solo: A Star Wars Story set and literally go inside Dryden Vos' office -- and discover some amazing Easter eggs! Plus, Solo composer John Powell discusses writing the film's score, working with John Williams, and more. Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.