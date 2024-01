Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this very special #STARWARSDAY installment of The Star Wars Show, Solo: A Star Wars Story Director Ron Howard discusses the upcoming film and narrates a very special Episode IV-inspired Arrested Development, the new animated series Star Wars Resistance is announced, Chewbacca builds a Millennium Falcon (in a paid partnership with LEGO), and more!