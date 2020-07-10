ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Solo: A Star Wars Story Arrives on Disney+

July 10, 2020
July 10, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The thrilling prequel featuring Han, Lando, and more is now streaming!

We've got a really good feeling about this.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, the pulse-pounding and heartfelt early adventure of Han Solo, is now streaming on Disney+. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, the fun-filled galactic heist stars Alden Ehrenreich as the beloved scoundrel, Joonas Suotamo as his furry co-pilot, and Donald Glover as the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, plus Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra and Woody Harrelson as Beckett. 

Screengrab from Solo: A Star Wars Story

With the arrival of Solo, every Star Wars film is now available on Disney+, so punch it -- and enjoy the ultimate movie marathon! (No Kessel Run required.)

For more on Solo, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:


Watch Solo: A Star Wars Story and all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

