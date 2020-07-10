Solo: A Star Wars Story Arrives on Disney+

The thrilling prequel featuring Han, Lando, and more is now streaming!

We've got a really good feeling about this.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, the pulse-pounding and heartfelt early adventure of Han Solo, is now streaming on Disney+. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, the fun-filled galactic heist stars Alden Ehrenreich as the beloved scoundrel, Joonas Suotamo as his furry co-pilot, and Donald Glover as the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, plus Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra and Woody Harrelson as Beckett.

With the arrival of Solo, every Star Wars film is now available on Disney+, so punch it -- and enjoy the ultimate movie marathon! (No Kessel Run required.)

