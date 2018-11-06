Rob Bredow is Heading to Star Wars Celebration Chicago

The head of Industrial Light & Magic will be on hand for panels and to sign his upcoming book that goes behind the scenes of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Executive Creative Director and Head of Industrial Light & Magic Rob Bredow will be joining fans at Celebration Chicago next year to participate in panels and sign his upcoming book, Industrial Light & Magic Presents: Making Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Bredow, who joined Lucasfilm in 2014 and helped launch ILMxLAB the following year, is currently responsible for ILM’s creative strategy and global operations. As Co-producer and Visual Effects Supervisor on Solo: A Star Wars Story, he had a front row seat in the film’s development, both on set and behind the scenes at ILM. The book will feature a chronological overview of the film’s production and visual effects artistry, reported from the position of someone intimately involved with the film every step of the way.

