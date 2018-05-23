Hanging with the Cast of Solo to Talk New Action Figures, Flip Phones, and How to Speak Like Chewie

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we sit down with the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story for insights into the new film, a crash course in speaking Wookiee, and more! Plus, Star Wars: Force Arena launches an update, Qi'ra joins Forces of Destiny, and Lucasfilm's Head of Post Production Pippa Anderson shows us what it takes to bring Solo to the big screen. Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives May 25, 2018.