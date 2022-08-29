ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mark Newbold

Mark was first caught in the Star Wars tractor beam back in 1977 and has been involved in running websites since 1994. He is Editor-in-Chief of Fantha Tracks and is a frequent writer for print and online magazines including Star Wars Insider, Build The Millennium Falcon, Starburst and Star Trek The Official Magazine. He is a proud Honorary Friend of the 501st and the Rebel Legion.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Being given issue #6 of UK Star Wars Weekly.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Han Solo
FAVORITE SCENE
Any scene on Bespin. Just beautiful.
