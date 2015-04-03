Star Wars in the UK: Peel the Force of Star Wars Sticker Albums, Part 1

A full box of stickers contained 100 packs and again an unopened box is hard to come by these days. Anyone who collected these back in the day will remember the thrill of the chase, a feeling that still remains to this day as collectors of stickers, poggs, trading cards and more hunt down the missing numbers to complete their collections.

Return of the Jedi (1983)

Figurine Panini picked up the license by the time the third installment rolled around and so the sticker album for Return of the Jedi was a different layout and style to its predecessor. A much squarer design to the Empire album, this 180 sticker set was similar to the Topps stickers available in the States but differ due to the 6 languages (English, German, French, Italian, Dutch and Spanish) printed on the reverse of the stickers and the packs.

Opening with the familiar 'A Long Time Ago In A Galaxy Far, Far Away...' it introduces us to our lead heroes and villains, recapping their looks from the previous films before leading us very lightly through the events of the film. It's worth remembering, even at the end of the first trilogy there was no Star Wars title available on video other than the 1977 original, so kids had to consume their Star Wars via constant trips to the cinema, re-reads of the novelizations, storybooks, the first wave of Marvel comics and their imaginations. This album gave away as much of the narrative as it could, but no more.



The back end of the album gives us a page to peel and stick cut outs of the lead vehicles, the Shuttle Tydirium, the A-wing, B-wing and the Millennium Falcon before ending with the celebration scenes on Endor and a relieved looking Luke Skywalker. Printed in blue tones, this is as OT vintage as it gets.

Star Wars (1997)

Interestingly not printed with the Special Edition logo, this 1997 sticker album from Panini covers the new elements introduced in the Star Wars Trilogy Special Edition. Walking us once again through the events of the three films it utilizes the advancements on printing to splash full color pages and loads them with written sidebars explaining the story.

The center of the album is especially unique with a series of stick & lift peel off stickers that lists the most wanted aliens in the galaxy. Where else would you learn that the eager Greedo had a bounty on his head for 40,000 credits for non-completion of a contract but furry old Muftak had a bounty of an enormous 250,000 credits for murdering Gamorrean guards?

The stick & lift gimmick meant that these stickers could be placed anywhere and then reused and moved, which could lead to all kinds of fun. Snowspeeders attacking the Death Star? It could happen.

The center of the album also contained a very cool vehicle identification guide with craft ranging from Sandcrawlers to Vader's TIE fighter. The pull out poster focuses on the aliens of Star Wars, primarily Jabba's Palace and is loaded with great images.

So there you have a potted history of the sticker albums that were released to accompany the original trilogy. Next time we'll take a look at the prequels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels as we continue to count down to December and - we hope - the first sticker album of the sequel trilogy.

