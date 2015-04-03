Star Wars in the UK: Peel the Force of Star Wars Sticker Albums, Part 1

"Why don't you sticker round? You're pretty good in a fight, we could use you." - Han Solo, A New Hope
OK, so maybe that's not a direct quote from Star Wars but the desire to collect and trade Star Wars stickers certainly has stuck around during the past 38 years. Indeed, it's only grown more and more a-peeling to the millions of Star Wars fans across the planet and as we count the days down to the release of The Force Awakens it's a good time to look right back to the earliest days of the saga when Luke and Leia weren't brother and sister, Han Solo definitely shot first and blue milk only came full fat.
Star Wars (1977)