Star Wars in the UK: Star Wars Night with the CBSO

The power of John Williams' music reverberates at the Symphony Hall.
With a few months until the worldwide release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it’s hardly surprising that there are any number of Star Wars-related events happening across the globe. From theme nights at baseball games to guest appearances on chat shows, Star Wars is ever-present and it’s no different here in the UK. On Friday, October 16th, I had the good fortune to attend a very special concert performed by one of Britain’s foremost orchestras, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra at the Symphony Hall. As part of their Friday Night Classics series, the CBSO was holding a Star Wars night, and what a night it turned out to be.