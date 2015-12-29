-
Bala-Tik
An agent of the feared Guavian Death Gang, Bala-Tik’s black leather coat and percussive cannon indicate his status within the galactic underworld. Bala-Tik negotiates business for the Guavians, backed by faceless, voiceless cybernetic soldiers awaiting the signal to take action. Bala-Tik considers Han Solo a capable smuggler and a valuable source of information, but his patience with the slippery Corellian and his endless excuses has all but run out.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.8m
species
Human