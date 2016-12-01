Poll: Who is Your Favorite Character Introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

The classic characters are great, but the newbies deserve praise, too!

It's December -- and we here at StarWars.com cannot believe that marks almost an entire year since the theatrical release of The Force Awakens. Before we dive head first into Rogue One in the next couple weeks, we're taking a look back at which character introduced in The Force Awakens is your favorite. Is it the stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter, Finn? Or maybe a more unconventional choice like the mysterious, crimson captain Sidon Ithano? Let us know if we're forgetting anyone memorable in the comments below!