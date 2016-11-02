6 Life Hacks You Can Learn from Rey

Looking to make some changes? There's lots to learn from our favorite scavenger-turned-hero.

Rey was dropped off on Jakku at an early age. This isn't a planet with a temperate climate and friendly locals. From what we saw in The Force Awakens, Jakku was about as inhospitable as it gets. Okay, maybe it's not as brutal as Hoth, but Jakku is blazing hot, scraping together a living there isn't easy, and I mean, Unkar Plutt calls the planet home. His presence knocks Jakku down a notch (just kidding).

Despite these trying, harsh conditions, Rey survived. No wonder she was a capable pilot and fighter and knew her way around machinery -- crawling around ships and defending her turf and discoveries were parts of her day-to-day existence. Here are six life hacks (strategies to manage time and daily activities more efficiently) we can learn from Rey:

1. Don't keep everything you find.



If being a scavenger is your livelihood, don't overburden yourself by keeping every single item you find. You might have to do this at first until you understand what's most valuable, but hauling more stuff will cost you more effort. Be choosy and only select what will benefit you in some way. If you're not a scavenger on Jakku, apply this method to shopping for groceries and household items.

2. Repurpose when you can.



If you come across scraps of a pilot's flight suit, save them for an arts and craft project. Or if you find lenses from a stormtrooper helmet, turn them into goggles. Learning how to make stuff is time well spent. This tip comes in especially handy if you're a cosplayer or crafter.

3. Use fabric as sunblock.



The sun looks brutal on Jakku. Did you see the state of the skin belonging to the woman scrubbing parts across the table from Rey at Niima Outpost? Rey protected her skin by keeping it mostly covered with bindings and fabric. Here on Earth, we have access to sunscreen, but if you're going to spend excessive time outdoors, pair it with fabric for additional protection -- some companies even make clothes that help block UVA and UVB rays.

4. Work smarter, not harder.



Rey worked incredibly hard to keep herself fed and alive. But over the years, you have to imagine she became more economical with her exertions. One example is in how she transported goods to her speeder and how she got them from point A to point B. She utilized a system that allowed her to maximize her haul while keeping it manageable enough for her light speeder. Follow her lead and trick out your vehicle accordingly for the next time you have to go to IKEA or to a bulk food store.

5. Keep it simple.



Take care of yourself, but don't get fancy. Rey was shown with the same hairstyle as a little girl and as an adult. When you're climbing around decaying spaceships all day, you don't want any hair falling in your face or getting stuck in machinery. Plus, she doesn't have time to keep up with hair trends. When you're working on a task, it's okay to stay focused and not get distracted by superficial touches (this is what I tell myself when I don't want to brush my hair).

6. Don't let anything go to waste.



Staying alive on Jakku is about taking advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. That especially applies when it comes to sustenance. We saw Rey lick her plate clean soon after we met her in The Force Awakens, and I get the impression it was a regular habit. She didn't let a morsel of food go to waste, and it's something many of us should take to heart in the literal and figurative sense. Be efficient about how you eat so you don't have to throw away unused food.

Head to the comments and tell us what you learned from Rey!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek.