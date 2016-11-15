Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D Collector's Edition Available Now - UPDATED

Announcing an exclusive four-disc set featuring brand-new bonus material!

11/15 UPDATE: Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D Collector's Edition has arrived in the US and Canada! Get full details on the landmark set below, including J.J. Abrams' audio commentary, deleted scenes, and much more. It's a big deal.

8/10 Original Post:

The Force is calling to you again. Only this time, in 3D.

The latest film in Star Wars saga is coming home -- for the first time in immersive 3D -- with Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D Collector's Edition. Announced today, the four-disc collection will release this fall, rolling out October 31 and arriving in the US and Canada on November 15. Encased in stunning collectible packaging, the set contains the film's original theatrical release on Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, Digital HD, and DVD, along with originally released bonus features and brand-new bonus material, including additional deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes conversations with cast and crew, and revealing, never-before released audio commentary by director J.J. Abrams. (Note that Collector’s Edition configuration may vary by territory.) Not even Maz's castle has a treasure like this. Get a first look below!

3D COLLECTOR’S EDITION BONUS FEATURES*:



Audio Commentary with J.J. Abrams – Enter the mind of visionary director J.J. Abrams as he reveals the creative and complex choices made while developing the first film in the new Star Wars trilogy.

Foley: A Sonic Tale – Foley artists, consisting of old pros and new talent, unite to bring the world of Star Wars: The Force Awakens alive through the matching of sound to action.

Sounds of the Resistance – Hear how the epic sound design of Star Wars: The Force Awakens moves the Star Wars legacy forward.

Deleted Scenes – View never-before-shared scenes that didn't make the film's final cut.

Dressing the Galaxy – Costume designer Michael Kaplan reveals how the costumes of the original Star Wars movies were re-envisioned for a new generation.

The Scavenger and the Stormtrooper: A Conversation with Daisy Ridley and John Boyega – The two new stars share the thrill of working together on the adventure of a lifetime and becoming part of the Star Wars legacy.

Inside the Armory – Take a fascinating tour through the design and creation of the weaponry in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Take a fascinating tour through the design and creation of the weaponry in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Classic Bonus Features – These offerings from the April release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens include the complete story behind the making of the film, an unforgettable cast table read, insights from legendary composer John Williams, and deleted scenes, as well as features that dig deeper into the creation of new characters such as BB-8, the design of the climactic lightsaber battle between Rey and Kylo Ren, the film’s remarkable digital artistry, and the Star Wars: Force for Change global aid initiative.

Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer. New bonus content is available in the 3D Collector’s Edition package only.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D Collector’s Edition global release dates include:



Australia - Nov. 9

- Nov. 9 Brazil - Nov. 16

- Nov. 16 France - Oct. 31

- Oct. 31 Germany - Nov. 24

- Nov. 24 Holland - Oct. 31

- Oct. 31 Italy - Nov. 2

- Nov. 2 Spain - Nov. 2

- Nov. 2 Sweden - Oct. 31

- Oct. 31 United Kingdom - Oct. 31

- Oct. 31 US and Canada - Nov. 15

Star Wars: The Force Awakens shattered box office records upon its debut, grossing over $936 million domestic and $2 billion worldwide. With rave reviews from critics and fans alike, it garnered five Academy Award nominations and took home the BAFTA Award for Special Visual Effects. Featuring new heroes and villains, along with classic characters, thrilling action, and a heartfelt story, Star Wars: The Force Awakens connected with fans and deepened the mythology of Star Wars -- and kicked off a new era of Star Wars that will continue with the first in a series of standalone films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, premiering December 16, 2016.

