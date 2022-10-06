Andor Actor Genevieve O’Reilly on the Legacy of Mon Mothma

Nearly two decades after first inhabiting the role, the actor looks back at the character’s debut while exploring new depth on screen.

Genevieve O’Reilly has played Mon Mothma, the galactic senator from Chandrila, on and off for nearly 20 years. But in that latest resurgence, on the new Star Wars Original series Andor now streaming on Disney+, it’s clear her story is only just beginning.

When O'Reilly first stepped into the role in 2005 for an ultimately deleted scene in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, she rewatched the character’s debut in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Originated by Caroline Blakiston, the first appearance of Mon was just before the Battle of Endor, delivering somber news on the Bothans who had sacrificed everything to deliver top-secret Imperial intel to the Rebel Alliance. “I remember studying the scene, really trying to work on capturing her voice, her syntax, so that fans could see a connectedness between me playing her and Caroline playing her,” O’Reilly tells StarWars.com.

“I always go back to that scene. I think that was as ambitious then -- perhaps even more ambitious -- than it is now,” O’Reilly adds, referencing creator George Lucas’ bold decision to show a woman as the leader of the Rebel Alliance in 1983. “And she's a character that I love.”