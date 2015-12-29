-
Gungan
The Gungans are the native inhabitants of the planet Naboo, an amphibious species with hardy lungs capable of holding breath for extended periods. Their skeletal structure is extremely flexible, as it is made of cartilaginous material rather than hard bone. The long Gungan face has a tough yet flexible bill for burrowing and rooting out food. They have long muscular tongues with which they scoop mollusks and lesser amphibians from the Naboo swamps. While most spacefarers would dismiss Gungans as primitives, they have developed an advanced technology.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Weapons