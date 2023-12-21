Kelly Knox is a freelance entertainment writer in the Seattle area. She writes for the official websites for franchises like Star Wars, Marvel Comics, and DC Comics. She also contributes news and features for pop culture sites. Before becoming a writer, Kelly was the community manager for the MMORPG Star Wars Galaxies. Kelly loves creating original DIY and craft projects for all ages for StarWars.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.
The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story
December 21, 2023
Scavenge the Junk Drawer for This Festive Datapad Décor
December 14, 2023
StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Tori Fox Makes Sy Snootles Chic and Klaud Couture
December 7, 2023
Wrap Like a Wookiee for Life Day
November 17, 2023
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Creators on the Growing World of The High Republic
November 8, 2023
The High Republic’s Goodest Girl Makes a Good Bookmark
November 2, 2023
Decorate Your Doorstep with a Nubs-o’-lantern
October 25, 2023
You'll Love This DIY Loth-cat Pumpkin Meow and Forever
October 19, 2023
Who Is Ahsoka Tano?
August 15, 2023
20 Rebellious Andor Quotes
January 9, 2023
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Recon to Get You Ready for Season 2
January 3, 2023
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Invades the Tabletop
December 19, 2022
This Upcycled Star Wars-Style Crate Makes a Great Galactic Gift Box
December 15, 2022
"Fragile Peace”: Exploring Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic with the Newest Authors
December 15, 2022
Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention
November 14, 2022
“An Indescribably Great Feeling”: Author Kristin Baver On Writing The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic
November 8, 2022
Join the Bad Batch with a DIY Hunter Headband
October 19, 2022
Fight Against the Dark with a Jack-O’-Lantern Inspired by Andor
October 10, 2022
StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Isabella Holguin’s High Republic Cosplay Is For Light and Life
October 6, 2022
You’ll Lose Your Mind Over This DIY Bor Gullet Pumpkin
October 6, 2022
Cassian Andor 101: The Story of a Rebel
September 16, 2022
20 Things We Learned from Light & Magic
August 25, 2022
"Bee" Ready for School With This B2EMO DIY Pencil Cup
August 22, 2022
Spectacular Star Wars Sisters
August 2, 2022
Meet the Teams Building a Better Future with Star Wars: Force for Change
July 28, 2022
“We’re Enough”: An Ode to Owen and Beru
July 26, 2022
25 of the Best Quotes from Obi-Wan Kenobi
July 18, 2022
A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke
July 1, 2022
Bring Light and Life to Your Collection with This Starlight Beacon DIY Bookend
June 14, 2022
SWCA 2022: 6 Highlights from the Star Wars: Visions Panel
May 30, 2022
SWCA 2022: Fans Share the Joy of Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022
May 29, 2022
SWCA 2022: Meet Marietta Ivanova, the Cosplay Competition Winner Who Brought a Geonosian to Life
May 29, 2022
SWCA 2022: 5 Highlights from ILMxLAB's Making of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Panel
May 28, 2022
SWCA 2022: 6 Things We Learned from the Lucasfilm Publishing Fiction Panel
May 27, 2022
10 of Obi-Wan Kenobi's Greatest Moments (So Far)
May 24, 2022
Obi-101: Everything You Need to Know About Obi-Wan Kenobi
May 23, 2022
Clones at 20 | 20 Unforgettable Quotes from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
May 9, 2022
StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Welcome to Johna and Maria's Geeky Bubble
May 3, 2022
In Vera Bradley’s New Star Wars Collection, Princess Leia Takes on the Empire
April 20, 2022
Who Is Krrsantan?
April 11, 2022
