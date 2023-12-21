ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Kelly Knox

Kelly Knox is a freelance entertainment writer in the Seattle area. She writes for the official websites for franchises like Star Wars, Marvel Comics, and DC Comics. She also contributes news and features for pop culture sites. Before becoming a writer, Kelly was the community manager for the MMORPG Star Wars Galaxies. Kelly loves creating original DIY and craft projects for all ages for StarWars.com and the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Seeing Return of the Jedi in the movie theater. Just as Paploo stole the speeder bike, the filmstrip broke! The entire audience suddenly cried out in terror.
FAVORITE FILM
A New Hope
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Darth Vader
FAVORITE SCENE
Luke watching the binary sunset in A New Hope.
  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Scavenge the Junk Drawer for This Festive Datapad Décor

    December 14, 2023

    December 14, 2023

    Dec 14

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Tori Fox Makes Sy Snootles Chic and Klaud Couture

    December 7, 2023

    December 7, 2023

    Dec 7

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Wrap Like a Wookiee for Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Creators on the Growing World of The High Republic

    November 8, 2023

    November 8, 2023

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic’s Goodest Girl Makes a Good Bookmark

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Decorate Your Doorstep with a Nubs-o’-lantern

    October 25, 2023

    October 25, 2023

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You'll Love This DIY Loth-cat Pumpkin Meow and Forever

    October 19, 2023

    October 19, 2023

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Ahsoka Tano?

    August 15, 2023

    August 15, 2023

    Aug 15

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    20 Rebellious Andor Quotes

    January 9, 2023

    January 9, 2023

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: The Bad Batch Recon to Get You Ready for Season 2

    January 3, 2023

    January 3, 2023

    Jan 3

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars: The Clone Wars Invades the Tabletop

    December 19, 2022

    December 19, 2022

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    This Upcycled Star Wars-Style Crate Makes a Great Galactic Gift Box

    December 15, 2022

    December 15, 2022

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    "Fragile Peace”: Exploring Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic with the Newest Authors

    December 15, 2022

    December 15, 2022

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention

    November 14, 2022

    November 14, 2022

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “An Indescribably Great Feeling”: Author Kristin Baver On Writing The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic

    November 8, 2022

    November 8, 2022

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Join the Bad Batch with a DIY Hunter Headband

    October 19, 2022

    October 19, 2022

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Fight Against the Dark with a Jack-O’-Lantern Inspired by Andor

    October 10, 2022

    October 10, 2022

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Isabella Holguin’s High Republic Cosplay Is For Light and Life

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You’ll Lose Your Mind Over This DIY Bor Gullet Pumpkin

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Cassian Andor 101: The Story of a Rebel

    September 16, 2022

    September 16, 2022

    Sep 16

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    20 Things We Learned from Light & Magic

    August 25, 2022

    August 25, 2022

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    "Bee" Ready for School With This B2EMO DIY Pencil Cup

    August 22, 2022

    August 22, 2022

    Aug 22

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Spectacular Star Wars Sisters

    August 2, 2022

    August 2, 2022

    Aug 2

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Meet the Teams Building a Better Future with Star Wars: Force for Change

    July 28, 2022

    July 28, 2022

    Jul 28

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    “We’re Enough”: An Ode to Owen and Beru

    July 26, 2022

    July 26, 2022

    Jul 26

  • {:title=>"Obi-Wan Kenobi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/obi-wan-kenobi"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    25 of the Best Quotes from Obi-Wan Kenobi

    July 18, 2022

    July 18, 2022

    Jul 18

  • A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke

    July 1, 2022

    July 1, 2022

    Jul 1

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Bring Light and Life to Your Collection with This Starlight Beacon DIY Bookend

    June 14, 2022

    June 14, 2022

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    SWCA 2022: 6 Highlights from the Star Wars: Visions Panel

    May 30, 2022

    May 30, 2022

    May 30

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    SWCA 2022: Fans Share the Joy of Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

    May 29, 2022

    May 29, 2022

    May 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    SWCA 2022: Meet Marietta Ivanova, the Cosplay Competition Winner Who Brought a Geonosian to Life

    May 29, 2022

    May 29, 2022

    May 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    SWCA 2022: 5 Highlights from ILMxLAB's Making of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Panel

    May 28, 2022

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    SWCA 2022: 6 Things We Learned from the Lucasfilm Publishing Fiction Panel

    May 27, 2022

    May 27, 2022

    May 27

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    10 of Obi-Wan Kenobi's Greatest Moments (So Far)

    May 24, 2022

    May 24, 2022

    May 24

  • {:title=>"Obi-Wan Kenobi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/obi-wan-kenobi"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Obi-101: Everything You Need to Know About Obi-Wan Kenobi

    May 23, 2022

    May 23, 2022

    May 23

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Clones at 20 | 20 Unforgettable Quotes from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

    May 9, 2022

    May 9, 2022

    May 9

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Welcome to Johna and Maria's Geeky Bubble

    May 3, 2022

    May 3, 2022

    May 3

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    In Vera Bradley’s New Star Wars Collection, Princess Leia Takes on the Empire

    April 20, 2022

    April 20, 2022

    Apr 20

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Who Is Krrsantan?

    April 11, 2022

    April 11, 2022

    Apr 11

