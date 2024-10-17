Our Star Wars Reads Picks For Every Type of Reader in Your Life

Make your to-be-read pile taller than a Wookiee!

Take it from Jedi Master Yoda: "Size matters not" when it comes to choosing what to dive into this Star Wars Reads month.

Epic novels. Comics. Joke books. Audio dramas. They all count as reading. And no matter what kind of reader you are, StarWars.com has a story for you. If you don’t know where to start or what to recommend, we’ve pulled together a few ideas to give you (and your friends and family) inspiration for your next reading adventure.

For audiobook enthusiasts (or commuters looking to make their work trek safely eventful): Listening to stories has never been more entertaining, complete with your favorite Star Wars music and special effects. Treat yourself to a new audiobook while you enjoy a relaxing walk or a cozy afternoon.

Padawan’s Pride

Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi spent a decade together between Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars: Attack of the Clones as Master and Padawan — a time period ripe for new tales. The first story from Star Wars Adventures: Audible Originals, a new series of junior-reader audiobooks, Padawan’s Pride sends Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker on a new mission to search for a missing Republic spy. Set a few years after The Phantom Menace, Padawan’s Pride was written by Bryan Q. Miller and is narrated by Kevin Kemp.

More audio options: In addition to audiobooks, there are several original audio dramas with full casts to choose from, including Doctor Aphra: An Audiobook Original by Sarah Kuhn, Dooku: Jedi Lost by Cavan Scott, or coming this December, The High Republic: Tempest Breaker, also by Scott.

For the kids who are just getting introduced to Star Wars (or the kid in you): Don’t judge a book by its size. Seek out a Star Wars picture book to share with a youngling or spark your love of Star Wars all over again.

Jedi Brave in Every Way

Wookiee hugs all-around! Rosemary Soule and Charles Soule's picture book Jedi Brave in Every Way follows three younglings as they learn to confront what makes them afraid with the help of Jedi Master Yoda and the Wookiee Jedi Padawan Burryaga. Gorgeous illustrations by Valerie Valdivia can introduce your youngling to characters and locations from the High Republic era, as Toka, Bree, and Jon face their fears of unusual insects, swimming in the ocean, being alone, and the dark.

More picture books (to gift to a youngling, or just keep for yourself — we won’t tell): Relive stories from the animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures with World of Reading: Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: The Charhound Chase or the Little Golden Book Snowy Mountain Rescue.

For romantics (AKA team “More smooching in Star Wars, please”): Love a Star Wars romance? You are not alone! Several of the galaxy’s finest authors have embraced connections between princesses, scoundrels, and even (gasp) Jedi.

The High Republic: Temptation of the Force

In her latest High Republic novel, author Tessa Gratton has Jedi Masters Avar Kriss and Elzar Mann tackle the dangers of The Nihil — and their true feelings for one another. Because sometimes characters have a strong connection to the Force, as well as a strong connection to a character who also has a strong connection to the Force. It’s complicated.

More romance options: Beth Revis brought Han and Leia lovers the invitation we’d all been waiting for — to the Solo-Organa wedding — with The Princess and the Scoundrel. Romance fans looking to fall in love with new characters should be sure to seek out Claudia Gray’s Lost Stars.

Save the date!: Later this year, the one-shot comic Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III - The Wedding Spectacular, will give us even more reasons to celebrate as Lula and Zeen make it official.

For shorter attention spans (or if your day is moving at hyperspace speeds): Sometimes, you don’t have the time (or the ability to focus) to start a full-size novel. And there’s no shame in just wanting something light, fun, and short to read in spurts.

Weird But True! Star Wars

Did you know Chewbaccas’s coat was made from goat and yak hair? It’s weird. And true! Star Wars and National Geographic teamed up to collect 300 wacky and fascinating facts (all under 25 words!) about the Star Wars galaxy in Weird But True! Star Wars. Read it all the way through, or just open to any page for a quick burst of Star Wars trivia.

For more fun: Kelly Knox’s Star Wars: Dad Jokes: The Best Worst Jokes and Puns from a Galaxy Far, Far Away…, with illustrations by Johnny Sampson provides easy access to your funny bone, unleashing the dad humor in all of us.

Bonus pick from Obi-Wan Kenobi: Short story devotees have a trilogy of From a Certain Point of View books to choose from to experience the original trilogy films with a fresh perspective. Each book includes 40 short stories focused on 40 different characters from 40 different authors.

For history buffs (calling all Jocasta Nu and Beaumont Kin fans): The Star Wars universe may be fictional (shh, don’t remind us), but a few authors have written in-depth in-world history books that provide a fascinating new perspective on classic Star Wars tales and characters.

Star Wars: The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire

Dr. Chris Kempshall’s The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire takes readers from The Clone Wars through the First and Final Orders through the eyes of The Rise of Skywalker historian Beaumont Kin. Weaving together elements from books, comics, and animation, The Rise and Fall of the Galactic Empire also includes a few new characters and bits of lore to keep Star Wars fans on their toes.

Speaking of Skywalkers: Kristin Baver’s — sorry, we mean Kitrin Braves’ — book Skywalker: A Family at War gives readers an up-close look at all of the members of the most famous family in Star Wars, giving them the royal treatment they deserve.

For the person who has never read a Star Wars book (and doesn’t know where to begin): Are you or a friend looking to dive into your first Star Wars book? A book connected to a Star Wars film or beloved character is a sure-fire way to help readers expand their enjoyment of the franchise. (Not even Watto would bet against that.)

Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss

No one’s ever really gone in Star Wars. Fans of the Jedi Master with the purple lightsaber and other readers can pick up a new novel by Steven Barnes, set shortly after The Phantom Menace. Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss follows Jedi Master Windu on a mission after receiving a posthumous message from Qui-Gon Jinn.

More movie connected options: Delilah Dawson’s Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade picks up where Revenge of the Sith and Order 66 left off — following a Jedi on her journey into the Inquisitorius. And Adam Christopher’s Shadow of the Sith, set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, adds new layers to many events from the sequel trilogy.

Bonus comics pick: If you loved the Ahsoka series, check out the Ahsoka comic miniseries written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by George Jeanty. And if you need to know more about Ahsoka’s fallen Jedi Master (and who doesn’t, really) Charles Soule’s comic series Star Wars: Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith picks up just as Revenge of the Sith ends, with Darth Vader stumbling off the operating table.

For battle-ready readers (the pew-pew crew’s picks): It’s Star Wars after all, so of course several books from the galaxy far, far away are filled with thrilling battles in space and on the ground.

Alphabet Squadron

Prepare to get attached to characters with shifting loyalties and complicated pasts. Author Alexander Freed wrote a trilogy of books about a group of New Republic pilots and their pursuit of an elite Imperial TIE Fighter group, known as Shadow Wing, starting with the novel, Alphabet Squadron.

Two ways to enjoy: George Mann’s The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha (the same Jedha targeted by the Empire in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) is available as an audio drama as well as a script.

Yes, we’re going back to Jakku!: Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath book trilogy gave fans their first look at the Battle of Jakku, and a new comic limited series Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising written by Alex Segura, illustrated by Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales sheds new light on the post-Endor timeline.

For adventure lovers (calling all Indiana Jones fans): Arguably every Star Wars story is an adventure of some kind, but some books and comic series have adventure literally in their names.

The High Republic Adventures

If you’re looking for close-knit crews, non-stop action, and chaotic fun, look no further than Daniel José Older’s comic series The High Republic Adventures. All three phases of this comic series are sure to delight readers looking to connect with characters and explore the High Republic era. Plus, the 2022 run from Phase II of the initiative introduces a young Dexter Jettster during his prospecting days and Therm Scissorpunch, first seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

More out-of-this-world adventures: The seven book young reader series Star Wars: Adventures in Wild Space from authors Cavan Scott and Tom Huddleston follow two kids, Milo and Lina Graf, trying to reunite with their kidnapped parents shortly after the rise of the Empire.