ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Tagged: star wars reads

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    13 Bone-Chilling Star Wars Books and Comics to Read This Halloween Season

    October 13, 2021

    October 13, 2021

    Oct 13

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Book Should You Read Now?

    October 8, 2021

    October 8, 2021

    Oct 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Cozy Up with the Star Wars Block Book and Matching PJs

    October 23, 2020

    October 23, 2020

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Journey to Batuu for Free with the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: A Crash of Fate eBook

    October 5, 2020

    October 5, 2020

    Oct 5

  • This DIY Darth Maul Bookmark is a Sensational Sith Craft

    October 30, 2019

    October 30, 2019

    Oct 30

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    11 of Our Favorite Star Wars Characters That Started in Books and Comics

    October 17, 2019

    October 17, 2019

    Oct 17

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    16 of Our Favorite Star Wars Books for Children and Young Readers

    October 8, 2019

    October 8, 2019

    Oct 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Behind the Spooky Scenes of IDW's Return to Vader's Castle #1 - Exclusive

    October 1, 2019

    October 1, 2019

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Out of Print Launches a New Star Wars Clothing Line with Retro Flair – Exclusive Reveal

    April 8, 2019

    April 8, 2019

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    13 Star Wars Stories to Share for Star Wars Reads

    October 23, 2018

    October 23, 2018

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Reads: Bringing the Power of the Force to Libraries

    October 19, 2018

    October 19, 2018

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    On the Comlink: Where Should You Start Reading Star Wars Books?

    October 23, 2017

    October 23, 2017

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    6 Reasons Beginner (and Expert) Star Wars Fans Will Love Star Wars Made Easy

    October 16, 2017

    October 16, 2017

    Oct 16

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Daniel M. Lavery on Admiral Motti's Force Problems in From a Certain Point of View

    October 13, 2017

    October 13, 2017

    Oct 13

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Nnedi Okorafor on Giving the Dianoga a Soul in From a Certain Point of View

    October 12, 2017

    October 12, 2017

    Oct 12

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Discussing the Star Wars Publishing Landscape with Lucasfilm's Michael Siglain

    October 10, 2017

    October 10, 2017

    Oct 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved