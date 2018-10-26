Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Take Trick-or-Treating?

Creatures of the night from a galaxy far, far away make for the perfect partners in the Halloween tradition!

It's time to round up your ghoulish gang and hit the streets for a Halloween tradition -- trick-or-treat! And what better way to scare up some Halloween goodies than with a Weequay pirate, Kowakian monkey-lizard, or towering Wookiee by your side? In the spooky spirit of the season, we got to thinking: which Star Wars character would make the perfect companion for an evening of tricks and treats (and smelly feet)? Find out in our latest quiz and then tell us who you got in the comments below!