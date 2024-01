Featuring the saga's most frightening beasts!

Star Wars and Halloween. We here at StarWars.com think that's a winning combo, so we threw 'em together! The result: Monsters of the Galaxy posters, featuring the scariest creatures of a galaxy far, far away, from rancors to rathtars. Check them out below -- right click to download, save, and share where you'd like! (But try not to let any rathtars get loose. It ain't pretty when it happens.)

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.