Revenge of the Sith Lord in IDW's Ghosts of Vader's Castle #5 – Exclusive Preview

The final issue forces Lina and her friends to face the mask of Vader.

Somehow Darth Vader has returned...from beyond the grave.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #5 -- the final issue in the series -- Lina, Jaxxon, Hudd, and Skritt kick in the door to Vader's Mustafar fortress to rescue Milo, but encounter something quite inhuman in their path.

Ghosts of Vader’s Castle, a 5-issue miniseries, concludes Lucasfilm and IDW’s annual tradition of hauntingly horrific Halloween-themed tales! Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #5, from writer Cavan Scott and artist Francesco Francavilla, arrives October 20 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

