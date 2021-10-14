ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Revenge of the Sith Lord in IDW's Ghosts of Vader's Castle #5 – Exclusive Preview

October 14, 2021
October 14, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The final issue forces Lina and her friends to face the mask of Vader.

Somehow Darth Vader has returned...from beyond the grave.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #5 -- the final issue in the series -- Lina, Jaxxon, Hudd, and Skritt kick in the door to Vader's Mustafar fortress to rescue Milo, but encounter something quite inhuman in their path.

Ghosts of Vader’s Castle, a 5-issue miniseries, concludes Lucasfilm and IDW’s annual tradition of hauntingly horrific Halloween-themed tales! Ghosts of Vader’s Castle #5, from writer Cavan Scott and artist Francesco Francavilla, arrives October 20 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Ghosts of Vader’s Castle 5 preview 1Ghosts of Vader’s Castle 5 preview 2Ghosts of Vader’s Castle 5 preview 3Ghosts of Vader’s Castle 5 preview 4Ghosts of Vader’s Castle 5 preview 5Ghosts of Vader’s Castle 5 preview 6

Read more on the scary series from creators Cavan Scott and Derek Charm.

Celebrate Star Wars Reads throughout the month of October!

