Poll: What Star Wars Creatures of the Night Scare You the Most?

Take the latest Star Wars poll to share what keeps you up at night from the galaxy far, far away.

Between zombie troopers and menacing arachnids, our favorite heroes from Star Wars stories have faced a terrifying assortment of frightening foes over the years. But what Star Wars creatures scare you the most? Zombie stormtroopers powered by Nightsister magick, a swarm of lightning-fast spiders, a creature that can read your mind (and may take your sanity along the way?), or one of many other eerily familiar sights?