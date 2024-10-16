STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Poll: What Star Wars Creatures of the Night Scare You the Most?

October 16, 2024
October 16, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Take the latest Star Wars poll to share what keeps you up at night from the galaxy far, far away.

Between zombie troopers and menacing arachnids, our favorite heroes from Star Wars stories have faced a terrifying assortment of frightening foes over the years. But what Star Wars creatures scare you the most? Zombie stormtroopers powered by Nightsister magick, a swarm of lightning-fast spiders, a creature that can read your mind (and may take your sanity along the way?), or one of many other eerily familiar sights?

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

star wars halloween

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Halloween Shopping Guide 2024

    October 9, 2024

    October 9, 2024

    Oct 9

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Poll: What Color is Your Lightsaber?

    August 7, 2024

    August 7, 2024

    Aug 7

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"}

    Quiz: Which Character from The Acolyte Are You?

    July 16, 2024

    July 16, 2024

    Jul 16

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"}

    Quiz: Who Would You Take as an Apprentice?

    July 8, 2024

    July 8, 2024

    Jul 8

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"}

    Quiz: Which Droid Are You Taking on Your Next Adventure?

    June 7, 2024

    June 7, 2024

    Jun 7

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Character Are You? 

    May 17, 2024

    May 17, 2024

    May 17

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Creature Would Make the Perfect Pet?

    April 11, 2024

    April 11, 2024

    Apr 11

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: What's Your Ideal Star Wars Found Family?

    March 8, 2024

    March 8, 2024

    Mar 8

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved