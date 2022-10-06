You’ll Lose Your Mind Over This DIY Bor Gullet Pumpkin

No lie -- or pumpkin -- is safe with this Rogue One-inspired craft.

It’s no secret that I think Bor Gullet is the creepiest creature in Star Wars -- and that makes it an ideal Halloween decoration! This conversation-starting DIY decoration is based on early Rogue One: A Star Wars Story concept art by Ivan Manzella.

This monstrous craft isn’t for the faint of heart. Not only is the Mairan itself unsettling, but you’ll be also working with modeling foam, armature wire, and layers of paint to get that appalling patina just right. This how-to walks you through crafting Bor Gullet from start to finish. As for getting over the heebie jeebies once it’s complete? You’re on your own!

What You’ll Need



Get Started!

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Cut off the top of the craft pumpkin by cutting around the stem with the craft knife. Discard the stem piece. Step 2: Cut four pieces of the black craft foam with the scissors, each about 5 inches long and 2 inches wide.

Step 3: Hot glue the bottom edge of a piece of cut craft foam on the inside of the pumpkin, just below the rim.

Step 4: Fold the piece of glued foam over the rim and hot glue it to the front side of the pumpkin.

Step 5: Repeat with all pieces of cut craft foam, overlapping the edges as best you can as you glue.

Step 6: If there are any gaps on the front of the pumpkin made by folding the craft foam over, cut additional black craft foam pieces. Hot glue them to cover the gaps. The entire top edge should now be covered in black craft foam.

Step 7: Cut small strips and rectangles out of the black craft foam. Hot glue them around the black foam rim to add visual interest.

Step 8: Spray paint the inside of the pumpkin black and let dry.

Step 9: Drybrush sliver acrylic paint across the foam rim to give the top part of the pumpkin a metallic, weathered look.

Step 10: Flip the pumpkin over. Remove any stickers and cover any printed text or marks with orange acrylic paint. Let dry.

Step 11: Cut a piece of armature wire about 24 inches long. Bend it at the midpoint and use the pliers to loosely twist the wire around itself.

Step 12: Bend the top 1/4 at a rough 90-degree angle to make the armature for the head.

Step 13: Wrap the armature in aluminum foil. Smash the foil into round shapes for the head and body, then wrap them onto the armature. (No glue is needed for this step.)

Step 14: Cut four more pieces of the armature wire about 7 inches in length for Bor Gullet’s tentacles.

Step 15: Wrap each tentacle in foil, leaving about an inch or two at one end uncovered. Make two shapes about the same width as your index finger, and the other two about the same size as your pinky finger.

Step 16: Cover all foil-covered pieces with modeling foam clay, shaping the head, body, and tentacles. Tip: Modeling foam is lumpy and doesn’t smooth out like typical clay. Use this to your advantage! Give Bor Gullet folds in his skin, wrinkles, and a generally unsettling texture.

Step 17: Let the body and tentacles dry, preferably overnight.

Step 18: Turn the pumpkin on its side and choose where the bottom will be. Place the body inside the pumpkin with the head and front of the body visible. Hot glue the bottom of the body if needed to hold it in place and turn it right-side up for now.

Step 19: Add more modeling foam to Bor Gullet’s body, making it slightly overlap the edges on to the craft foam. It should appear like it’s just a little too big to fit inside the pumpkin.

Step 20: Press the wire end of the tentacles into Bor Gullet’s body, with one small and one large on either side. Tip: You can gently bend the tentacles into curved shapes, but be careful not to crack them!

Step 21: Turn the pumpkin on its side. Add more modeling foam around the “shoulders” where the tentacles are attached to seamlessly secure them in place.

Step 22: Let all modeling foam dry.

Step 23: Paint Bor Gullet with the black acrylic paint and let dry. Touch up any spots as needed on the rim at the same time. Next, paint a layer of bronze acrylic paint on the body. Leave some areas black, especially spots where shadows would fall. Let dry.

Step 24: Drybrush a layer of light gray paint, again letting the black and bronze show through to add depth to the body. Let dry. Add another drybrush layer of gray paint if needed.

Step 25: Next, squeeze two dots of hot glue, about half an inch in size, on the silicone mold to make the eyes. Let cool before removing from the silicone.

Step 26: Glue the eyes to either side of Bor Gullet’s head.

Step 27: Finally, spray Bor Gullet and the pumpkin with clear glossy spray paint to give it a wet look. Let dry before spraying another layer.

Bor Gullet will know the truth -- every Halloween!