Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

It has returned from beyond! StarWars.com’s guide to the year’s best ghoul-actic products strikes back.

In a galaxy filled with ice spiders, Nightsister witches, and mind-controlling brain worms, one must be cautious. But Halloween season is a time to celebrate all that’s creepy — and that includes the scariest of Star Wars! As such, StarWars.com has once again conjured a selection of the best toys, apparel, and decorations to aid in your enjoyment of the year's most haunting holiday. Check it out below, if you dare!



Inflatable Darth Vader Decoration by Gemmy

Send a message with the power of the dark side this Halloween.

Star Wars Halloween Long John Pajama Set by Hanna Andersson



Your youngling will be warm on autumn nights with this creepy-but-cute PJ set, featuring orange and black colors, and X-wings and TIE fighters over a spider web-like design.





Halloween-Themed Star Wars: The Black Series Figures by Hasbro



Looking to add some terrifying toys to your action figure collection? Releases in the 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series from Hasbro, including a werewolf-esque Wookiee, will do the trick.

Frankendroids T-Shirt by Hot Topic

Fire…bad. Droids…good!

Grogu Halloween Mini Backpack by Loungefly

Perfect for the season, this bag features Grogu dressed for Halloween success in a super-cute pattern, available exclusively at BoxLunch.

Star Wars Haunted Death Star Card by LovePop



The Empire’s technological terror is full of frights in this creative and boo-tiful card by LovePop.

Grogu Plush in Pumpkin Shell by shopDisney

The most adorable bounty in the galaxy is ready for the season with a pumpkin-themed pram.

Star Wars Halloween Pin by shopDisney



Add some Star Wars and Halloween flair to your fall attire with this pin, featuring the classic Star Wars logo with a subtle jack-o-lantern face peeking through.

Star Wars Costumes by shopDisney



Grownups get to dress up, too! Choose from popular heroes and villains like Ahsoka Tano, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Boba Fett, and more.

Star Wars Kids Costumes by shopDisney



If your younglings want to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters this Halloween, shopDisney has the costumes you're looking for. Choose between the Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, and many more.