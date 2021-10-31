Brick or Treat: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Pays Tribute to Horror Classics with New Poster Series - Updated

LEGO Star Wars meets some of the best horror movies of all time.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales arrived October 1 on Disney+, but the frightful fun’s not over. Throughout this year’s scary season, Disney+ celebrated the new Halloween-themed special with a series of clever posters that honor horror classics of the past.

The collection kicked off with a tribute to The Shining, swapping out the Grady twins from the Overlook Hotel for a pair of porgs; it continued with an homage to Alien, featuring the dreaded Death Star in place of the iconic egg; tipped a winter-parka hood to John Carpenter's masterpiece, The Thing; honored 1980s vampire classic The Lost Boys; and concluded with a trick-or-treating Darth Vader in a salute to The Exorcist.

Check out every hilarious and horrifying poster below...if you're not too afraid, that is!

Released October 5, 2021

Released October 12, 2021

Released October 19, 2021

Released October 26, 2021

Released October 31, 2021