From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Scariest Servant of the Dark Side?

Who do you fear most, Darth Vader or Darth Maul?

One of the great things about Star Wars is that it inspires endless debates and opinions on a wide array of topics. Best bounty hunter? Most powerful Jedi? Does Salacious Crumb have the best haircut in the saga? In that spirit, StarWars.com presents From a Certain Point of View: a series of point-counterpoints on some of the biggest -- and most fun -- Star Wars issues. In this installment, two StarWars.com writers celebrate the Halloween season by pledging themselves to the most terrifying dark side apprentice.





There's no contest. It's Maul, says Dan.

We love our Star Wars villains, particularly those loyal to the dark side. It goes all the way back to the opening sequence of Star Wars: A New Hope, when Darth Vader casually strutted onto the Tantive IV and into our baddie-worshipping hearts. The dark-hued outfits, the cold and calculated methodology, those red-bladed lightsabers. Really, what’s not to love? And when it comes to those strong with the dark side, the scarier the better.

But who’s the downright scariest, StarWars.com wants to know? Darth Vader, the Emperor, Count Dooku, Kylo Ren -- they all had their horrifying moments, and no one will match ol’ Palpy in the evil department. Yet when you tally up all the attributes -- looks, attitude, acts -- there’s only one answer: Maul.





To start, Maul looks nightmarish and that’s literally by design. As Star Wars: The Phantom Menace concept artist Iain McCaig told StarWars.com, he was described as “a vision from your worst nightmare” in the script. McCaig’s first attempt went too far in that direction, and the design was rejected by George Lucas. Second time, however, was the charm, with a design that pays homage to McCaig’s real-life childhood fear of Bozo the Clown and a crown of feathers that was reinterpreted by make-up designer Nick Dudman into Maul’s horns.

When Episode I was released, Maul looked like no one else in Star Wars. With his red and black facial tattoos and an unbelievably rad double-bladed lightsaber, he was, immediately, the villain you loved to hate, terrifying and cool at the same time. And his brief stint as Spider-Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Now, that’s horror-movie level scary.

Over the years, Maul has evolved, changing from silent assassin to master manipulator. But throughout, a sense of unpredictability has remained. A calm demeanor, a quiet voice…until he has reason to explode. Maul hides his anger, or at least controls it until he needs to act. I find both -- serene and volcanic Maul -- equally frightening. Look at him in Star Wars Rebels, playing the part of “Old Master,” pretending to be feeble as he convinces Ezra Bridger to help him. Moments later, he'll blind Kanan Jarrus with a swift stroke of his lightsaber. With Maul, you never really know what he’s thinking, or when he’ll strike.