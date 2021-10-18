ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

20 Eerie Easter Eggs from LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

October 18, 2021
Dan Brooks

Return to Vader’s castle with StarWars.com for some in-jokes, gags, and secrets you might have missed!

Spoiler warning: This article discusses plot details from LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales.

Star Wars and Halloween: it’s a match made on Mustafar. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, the Halloween-themed special streaming now on Disney+, follows Poe Dameron, BB-8, and new friend Dean as they explore Darth Vader’s castle on the lava world; throughout, uber-creepy caretaker Vaneé treats our heroes to three scary stories, which all lead into his own evil plot. In the end, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales has just the right amount of frights, lots of laughs, and especially fun for fans -- tons of Easter eggs. So journey back into Vader’s castle with StarWars.com, if you dare, for a look at some gags, hidden objects, and references you might have missed.

Poe on Mustafar

1. A tree grows on Mustafar?

That’s right, there’s more to Mustafar than just lava and molten rock. As told in ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series and hinted at in opening sequence of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the planet features a growing forest; in fact, Poe and BB-8 take the same path as Kylo Ren to Vader’s castle, walking through this haunting collection of trees.

Crane walker in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying TalesCrane Walker in The Mandalorian Chapter 11

2. The crane walker comes to Mustafar.

When we meet Graballa the Hutt and his two bounty hunters, Raam and Baash, look in the background. There you’ll spot the crane walker -- the same vehicle seen on Trask in The Mandalorian Chapter 11: The Heiress.”

Skelotrooper in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

3. Behold…the skelotrooper!

As Graballa takes our heroes inside Vader’s castle, they walk through a hall lined with trooper armor. Each set of armor will be known to fans, except for one: the aptly-named skelotrooper, designed by the Hutt himself! The skelotrooper gear takes some inspiration from a seasonal clone trooper skin in the Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures MMO, while incorporating elements from other exiting LEGO skeleton designs. Here’s hoping this inspires some Halloween costumes in the coming years.

Statue from LEGO Star Wars Terrifying TalesChancellor Palpatine and Anakin in Attack of the Clones

4. Sith statues.

Flanking the stairs inside the castle are four Sith statues, reminiscent of those seen inside Palpatine’s office in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Who these statues depict, however, remains a Mustafar mystery…

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Empire Emporium

5. Empire Emporium’s dark-side designs.

While it’s only on-screen briefly, the Empire Emporium gift shop features some clever design details. The top piece of Darth Vader’s helmet frames the store, while the interior -- layout, shelving, and checkout -- takes cues from vendors at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

LEGO Star Wars meets The Lost Boys

6. LEGO Star Wars meets The Lost Boys.

The first terrifying tale, “The Lost Boy,” is directly inspired by the 1987 vampire classic The Lost Boys. From logo to overall plot to a shirtless Bith kloo horn player, references abound to Joel Schumacher’s beloved horror flick.

Fun fact: This tale also stems from Marvel’s Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren miniseries, which tells the story of how Ben Solo came to join the Knights of Ren.

Luke and R2-D2 in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

7. “How long did he train on Dagobah? Like 20 minutes?”

Good point! Ben Solo’s question about Uncle Luke’s Jedi training is actually a playful nod to a long-running fan debate.

Knights of Ren in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

8. A Nightmare on Star Wars Street.

In one reference that’s definitely meant for older fans, Kylo’s dream tips its cap to similar sequences in A Nightmare on Elm Street, from Ren scratching a blade along the floor to singing children. Speaking of which…

"Ring Around the Rosie" in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

9. “Ring Around the Rosie”…in Huttese!

Yep, that’s what these creepy kids are singing. Now, you can sing along:

Ring-a-round the rosie / Whirlee moova dee bonkee

A pocket full of posies / Peetch goola peedunkee

Ashes! Ashes! / Skocha! Skocha!

We all fall down / Jee-Jee nee choo!

Castle Chambers in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

10. There’s something familiar about this place.

If you’re a fan of ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal, you might recognize the inner chambers of the castle. That’s because LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales based the castle on designs created for the popular VR experience.

The nightsisters in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

11. The Nightsisters get the LEGO treatment!

This is the first appearance of the Nightsisters and Mother Talzin in minifigure form. Hopefully not the last!

Grievous in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

12. Star Wars: The Clone Wars meets Frankenstein.

With the mad-scientist-inspired rebirth of Qymaen jai Sheelal as Grievous, and a peek inside the cyborg’s cozy home, this tale takes inspiration from both the original Frankenstein, as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode “Lair of Grievous.”

Maul vs. Grievous in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

13. Darth Maul versus Grievous, round 2.

This actually isn’t the first time these two baddies have met! Darth Maul and Grievous dueled in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: Darth Maul -- Son of Dathomir comics, based on unproduced episodes of The Clone Wars. (This time, things end a little better for the Maulster.)

The wookiee's paw in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

14. Honoring scary stories of the past.

Vaneé introduces “The Wookiee’s Paw” by saying “Submitted for your approval,” which is a famous line from The Twilight Zone, and a fitting tribute to the legendary show. (Whether Vaneé can rock a suit like Rod Serling, however, is unlikely.) In addition, the well-known short story "The Monkey’s Paw" served as inspiration for “The Wookiee’s Paw.” But when the Force is involved, things get a little more complicated.

Imperial Light Cruise in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

15. Moff Gideon, is that you?

Look in the skies of Tatooine and you’ll see an Imperial light cruiser -- the same model as Moff Gideon’s in The Mandalorian. Where’s Mando when you need him?

Luke and Darth Vader inLEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

16. “For luck!”

“The Wookiee’s Paw” features several references to the Star Wars film that started it all, in a funhouse-mirror kind of way. But my favorite is, without a doubt, Vader’s unexpected and hilarious kiss to Luke just before they swing across the Death Star chasm -- a clear homage to the iconic scene featuring Luke and Leia. It’s smart and goofy and 100 percent LEGO Star Wars.

Zombie battle droids in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

17. Two for the price of one.

As a battle droid breaks through a door with an axe (a direct tribute to The Shining), he says his name, true to the famous scene. But included is “1138” -- a long-running Lucasfilm reference to George Lucas’ THX-1138, the Star Wars creator’s first film.

Poe running in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

18. Ruh roh!

When battle-droid zombies chase our heroes, it’s a subtle nod to the grandaddy of scary-story animation, Scooby-Doo!, in which Shaggy, Scooby, and friends routinely end up on the run from pursuing paranormal threats. Zoinks, indeed!

BB-8's costume in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

19. Dressing for the occasion. 

As they make their escape, both Poe and BB-8 find themselves in something akin to Halloween costumes: Dameron sports the skelotrooper armor, while BB-8 takes on a pumpkin paint job. They’re good looks in the spirit of the season.

Vaneé’s leap to recover the Sith holocron

20. My precious!

Vaneé’s leap to recover the Sith holocron and subsequent dive into the lava pool recalls a similar cautionary tale. In The Lord of the Rings, the treacherous Gollum suffers a similar fate when he attempts to save the ring that gifted him power, but twisted his body and mind. The real lesson: don’t jump into lava!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.

Dan Brooks is a writer and the editor of StarWars.com. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, Yankees, and Knicks. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks.

