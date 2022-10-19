ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

Join the Bad Batch with a DIY Hunter Headband

October 19, 2022
October 19, 2022
Kelly Knox

Suit up. Let’s make this quick.

They might be clones, but each member of the Bad Batch has their own unique look that makes them instantly recognizable. You know team leader Hunter right away by his distinctive black face paint and red headband. (And his timeless hairstyle. We can’t forget that that.)

Make Hunter’s style, as seen on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, all your own with an easy-to-make red headband! No matter your sewing skill, you can put this Bad Batch headband together for Halloween, Disneybounding, or, if you’re truly gutsy, everyday wear. Here’s the how-to.

Bad Batch First Look: “Cornered”

 

  What You’ll Need

  • Red T-shirt, XL
  • Scissors
  • Ruler or measuring tape
  • Clothes iron
  • Sewing pins
  • Red thread
  • Sewing needle or sewing machine
  • Headband template
  • Black acrylic paint
  • Paint brush
  • White acrylic paint

Get Started!

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Cut a strip of fabric from the bottom edge of the shirt, 4 inches in width. Cut the loop to make one long strip of cloth. 

Star Wars Bad Batch Headband Step 1

Step 2: Fold the red fabric strip in half lengthwise. Pin the long edge together.  Optional: You can iron the strip after folding in half to make sewing the edges easier.

Star Wars Bad Batch Headband Step 2


Step 3: Sew the strip together on the long edge, leaving the two ends open. Tip: Can’t sew? Use hot glue to stick the two edges together instead. Just take care to not burn your fingers.

Star Wars Bad Batch Headband Step 3


Step 4: Turn the red strip inside out to make a tube shape.

Step 5: Twist the fabric so that the seam is in the middle of the back side of the headband. Press it with the iron to flatten it.

Star Wars Bad Batch Headband Step 5


Step 6: Fold in the ends. Press the ends with the iron, and then stitch or glue them closed.

Step 7: Next, print the headband template. Cut out the gray shapes and discard them.

Step 8: Place the template on the headband, just to the left of the center. Dab the entire template gently with the black acrylic paint.  

Star Wars Bad Batch Headband Step 8


Step 9: Remove the template and let the paint dry.

Step 10: Fill in the skull with the white acrylic paint. Paint in the teeth on top of the black teeth you painted, leaving just a little bit of the edges visible to outline them. Let the paint dry.

Step 11: Repeat with another layer or two with the white paint for the best coverage. You can also touch up any of the black details as needed. Let the paint dry completely between layers.

Star Wars Bad Batch Headband Step 11


Once all paint is dry, your Hunter headband is complete!

Star Wars Bad Batch Headband Final Product


Wear your headband with a green shirt, green vest, khaki pants, and the boots and belt to complete Hunter’s casual look. And don’t forget the iconic half-skull on the left side of your face!

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. She’s the author of Be More Obi-Wan and co-author of Star Wars Everyday. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, pop culture, and bad dad jokes.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheBadBatch, #Halloween

Halloween Hunter Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Scavenge the Junk Drawer for This Festive Datapad Décor

    December 14, 2023

    December 14, 2023

    Dec 14

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Wrap Like a Wookiee for Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    13 of the Scariest Star Wars Scenes

    October 31, 2023

    October 31, 2023

    Oct 31

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Decorate Your Doorstep with a Nubs-o’-lantern

    October 25, 2023

    October 25, 2023

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    6 Scary Star Wars Planets

    October 24, 2023

    October 24, 2023

    Oct 24

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You'll Love This DIY Loth-cat Pumpkin Meow and Forever

    October 19, 2023

    October 19, 2023

    Oct 19

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved