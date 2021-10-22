ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Quiz: What Star Wars Costume Should You Wear this Halloween?

October 22, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Tell us about yourself and let StarWars.com decide your costume for this year's frightful festivities.

This Halloween, we celebrate the terrifying tales and creepy characters in a galaxy far, far away all season long. But as October 31st approaches, an evening full of frights, tricks, and treats, we want to know which Star Wars character you should dress up as this Halloween. From mysterious masked villains to princesses, bounty hunters and Bad Batchers, we've got just the right costume based on your answers to this StarWars.com quiz.

Explore the scary side of Star Wars with Star Wars + Halloween.

