*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Print and cut out the mynock template.

Step 2: Trace the template on the olive green paper. Carefully cut out the mynock.

Step 3: Fold and unfold the wings at the points to give them some shape.

Step 4: Next, cut the chenille stem in half. Bend it into a circle the same size as the mynock’s head, trimming it to match the shape.

Step 5: Glue the chenille stem circle to the mynock’s head and let dry.

Step 6: Next, glue two googly eyes on either side of the mynock’s head and let dry.

Step 7: Repeat these steps for the number of mynocks and length of banner you’d like to make.

Step 8: If you are using mini clothespins to hang the mynocks, paint them a matching color to the construction paper you used. Let dry completely.

Step 9: Attach the mynocks to the string. You can use the mini clothespins, clear tape, or glue to attach each flying figure to the string. Put them in different poses to make them look like they’re taking flight.

Hang your mynocks on the mantel or the wall for a subtle Star Wars addition to your Halloween decorations!

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on Marvel, DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, games, and crafts.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #Halloween, #StarWarsCrafts