Check Out 5 Never-Before-Seen Works of Concept Art from The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Author Phil Szostak reveals beautiful images from the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
The importance of concept art within the history of Star Wars cannot be overstated. Beginning with Ralph McQuarrie's groundbreaking creations for the original trilogy, the concept art phase has defined the look of the galaxy far, far away for each film in the saga. Through these images, we see radical ideas explored, imaginations realized -- and the art itself is often masterful. Phil Szostak, Lucasfilm's creative art manager, has chronicled the concept art of the modern sequel trilogy, complete with insights from the artists themselves, in a brilliant series of books that concludes this month with The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In advance of the hardcover's March 31 release, StarWars.com asked Szostak about some of his favorite works included -- check them out below, along with commentary from the writer himself.
