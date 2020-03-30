Make a Droidtastic D-O Door Hanger

The adorable droid from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now an easy-to-make craft.
D-O, our newest favorite droid, made a big impression in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with just three little words: “No, thank you!” This is definitely a droid who prefers his personal space.
If you and the kids want to work on a quick craft that makes their own spaces unique, look no further. Make a DIY D-O door hanger with this template and just colorful paper, glue, scissors, and a black marker.
What You’ll Need*