Make a Droidtastic D-O Door Hanger

March 30, 2020
Kelly Knox

The adorable droid from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now an easy-to-make craft.

D-O, our newest favorite droid, made a big impression in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with just three little words: “No, thank you!” This is definitely a droid who prefers his personal space.

D-O

If you and the kids want to work on a quick craft that makes their own spaces unique, look no further. Make a DIY D-O door hanger with this template and just colorful paper, glue, scissors, and a black marker.

What You’ll Need*

  • D-O template
  • Green, white, and black cardstock or construction paper
  • Other color of construction paper (your choice)
  • Piece of cardboard at least 12 inches long and 4.5 inches wide
  • Black marker
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • Ruler
  • Pencil

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

No Materials? No Problem!

D-O door hanger: getting ready

For a simplified activity for a young Star Wars fan, simply print the D-O door hanger template. (The thicker the paper, the better!) Use markers or crayons to make D-O’s design or design your own, write your name, and cut out the door hanger. D-O is ready to roll.

Get Started!

D-O door hanger: cut cardboard

Step 1: Begin by printing the D-O template and cut it out in one piece. (The Aurebesh text reads “No Thank You.”)

Step 2: Next, trace the cut-out template on the piece of cardboard. Cut it out.

D-O door hanger: trace and cut circles

Step 3: Cut the original template again, cutting out the large circle for D-O’s body and his head. Save all pieces!

Step 4: Trace the large circle and D-O’s head on the white construction paper and cut them out.

Step 5: Cut the “nose” from D-O’s head template and trace it on the green paper. Cut it out.

D-O door hanger: cut green circles

Step 6: Cut a small circle from the green paper.

Step 7: Next, cut the small green circle into four quarters. Glue two of them in the bottom half of the white circle, spaced about an inch and a half apart.

Step 8: Cut a strip of black construction paper the same width and glue it between the two green shapes.

Step 9: Use the ruler and pencil to draw straight lines, evenly spaced apart, around the black strip.

D-O door hanger: glue head and body

Step 10: Next, glue the green nose to D-O’s head. Cut a small strip of black paper and glue it parallel to the top edge of the head.

Step 11: Trace the remaining piece of the template, the bottom, on the extra construction paper you picked out. Cut it out and glue it to the bottom edge of the cardboard.

D-O door hanger: Write your name above the “No Thank You”

Step 12: Cut the Aurebesh lettering from the same piece of the template and glue it to the bottom of the cardboard.

Step 13: Write your name above the “No Thank You” if you’d like!

Step 14: Use the black marker to color in the curved part of the cardboard for D-O’s “neck.”

D-O door hanger: Glue together

Step 15: Glue the droid’s body to the middle of the cardboard, and his head on top.

D-O door hanger: complete

Let all glue dry, and your one-of-a-kind droid is complete!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and via Movies Anywhere, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

