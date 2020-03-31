ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Customize Your Copy of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with StarWars.com’s Exclusive Covers

March 31, 2020
Kristin Baver

The final film in the Skywalker saga comes home today on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, and we have three free, printable covers featuring gorgeous concept art from the movie.

The raging seas of Kef Bir make an unforgettable backdrop for the final duel between Rey and Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a roiling ocean as turbulent as the pair perched on top of the Death Star debris.

As concept artist Adam Brockbank sat down to capture the moment during pre-production, he and other artists collaborated to strike a balance between the unforgiving organic environment and the unmistakable metallic struts of the moon-sized Imperial battle station, he says. “The main challenge with Kef Bir -- we just called it the 'sea planet' at the time! -- was one of scale,” Brockbank says. “How to integrate the rusting ruins of a Death Star, which we know is the size of a small moon, into a raging sea with giant waves, in a way that was so convincing that you wouldn’t give it a second thought?”

With the production working on deadline, Brockbank collaborated with art director Petra Balough, who was helping to create the practical set pieces for the scene, and further cement the look and feel of the moment. “Sometimes a concept illustration is about how to frame a scene, sometimes about establishing a design or idea with clarity,” Brockbank says. “This illustration fell somewhere between the two…What it does establish is the tremendous dramatic potential of the breaking waves and the surf spray, which echo the inner tumult of our protagonists.”

As we celebrate the release of the 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ editions of the final film in the Skywalker saga today, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, StarWars.com is thrilled to offer three free, exclusive printable insert covers featuring concept art from Adam Brockbank, Christian Alzmann, and Stephen Tappin. Scroll down to see each one as an insert or slip cover and get directions on how to make your own!

Death Star Duel concept art
“Death Star Duel” concept art by Adam Brockbank

“The original artwork that caught J.J. [Abrams'] imagination was by Jon McCoy,” Brockbank says. “One of Jon’s sketches featured these long, curving ribs, almost like giant breakers in the raging sea.”

Kijimi Vision concept art
“Kijimi Vision” concept art by Christian Alzmann

“Earlier on we had done some concepts trying to understand what it would look like if Kylo and Rey were in two totally different places and they were using their physical Force connection to fight one another with lightsabers,” Alzmann says. Ultimately, as an artist it was the use of light sources that hinted to the out-of-place helmet in this piece.

Pasaana Chase concept art
“Pasaana Chase” concept art by Stephen Tappin

Tappin’s piece captures the urgency of the Resistance heroes fleeing from the First Order on stolen speeders, artistically propelling Rey, Chewbacca, Finn, Poe, BB-8, C-3PO, and their pursuers with his use of perspective and soaring strokes of color to suggest the landscape hurtling by.

Ready to customize your own copy? Good people will follow if we lead them, so here are your step-by-step instructions.

Death Star Duel alt cover
"Death Star Duel" Exclusive Blu-ray™ Insert Cover: Click the image above. The full size printable cover graphic will open in a new browser tab. Right-click the image, then choose “Save Image.”

Kijimi Vision alt cover
"Kijimi Vision" Exclusive Blu-ray™ Insert Cover: Click the image above. The full size printable cover graphic will open in a new browser tab. Right-click the image, then choose “Save Image.”

Pasaana Chase alt cover
"Pasaana Chase" Exclusive Blu-ray™ Insert Cover: Click the image above. The full size printable cover graphic will open in a new browser tab. Right-click the image, then choose “Save Image.”

INSERT COVERS

What You'll Need

  • StarWars.com’s exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker insert cover designs
  • Access to an inkjet or laser printer
  • Printer paper: Letter-sized (or A4 outside the US)
  • Note: glossy photo paper recommended -- see TIPS section below.

  • Scissors, paper cutter, or craft knife
  • Ruler or other similar hard edge
  • Gluestick or other clear paper glue

    • Step 1: Download your choice of insert covers above.

    Step 2: Print out in landscape format using quality settings appropriate for the type of paper you are using. Important: ensure your printer settings are set to print at actual size (100% scale).

    Alt cover instructions

    Step 3: Cut out the cover. You can use scissors, a paper cutter, or a craft knife along the edge of a ruler to make sure your edges are straight.

    Alt cover instructions

    Step 4: Remove the original insert cover and slide the StarWars.com insert cover into your case.

    Well done! Ready to make the slipcover? See below!

    Death Star Duel alt cover
    "Death Star Duel" Exclusive Blu-ray™ Slipcover – FRONT: Click the image above. The full-size printable cover graphic will open in a new browser tab. Right-click the image, then choose “Save Image.”

    Death Star Duel alt cover
    "Death Star Duel" Exclusive Blu-ray™ Slipcover – BACK: Click the image above. The full-size printable cover graphic will open in a new browser tab. Right-click the image, then choose “Save Image.”

    Kijimi Vision alt cover
    "Kijimi Vision" Exclusive Blu-ray™ Slipcover – FRONT: Click the image above. The full-size printable cover graphic will open in a new browser tab. Right-click the image, then choose “Save Image.”

    Kajimi Vision alt cover
    "Kijimi Vision" Exclusive Blu-ray™ Slipcover – BACK: Click the image above. The full-size printable cover graphic will open in a new browser tab. Right-click the image, then choose “Save Image.”

    Pasaana Chase alt cover
    "Pasaana Chase" Exclusive Blu-ray™ Slipcover – FRONT: Click the image above. The full-size printable cover graphic will open in a new browser tab. Right-click the image, then choose “Save Image.”

    Pasaana Chase alt cover
    "Pasaana Chase" Exclusive Blu-ray™ Slipcover – BACK: Click the image above. The full-size printable cover graphic will open in a new browser tab. Right-click the image, then choose “Save Image.”

    SLIPCOVERS

    What You'll Need

    • StarWars.com’s exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker slipcover designs (FRONT and BACK)
    • Printer paper: Letter-sized (or A4 outside the US)
    • Note: glossy photo paper or cardstock recommended - see TIPS section below.

  • Scissors, paper cutter, or craft knife
  • Ruler or other similar hard edge
  • Glue stick or other clear paper glue

    • Step 1: Download your choice of slipcover graphics above. You will need to download both the FRONT and the BACK graphics.

    Step 2: Print out in portrait format using quality settings appropriate for the type of paper you are using. Important: ensure your printer settings are set to print at actual size (100% scale).

    Step 3: Note the 4 sets of orange dotted lines above and below the FRONT graphic. These indicate where you will make your folds in Step 5.

    Alt cover instructions

    Step 4: Carefully cut the cover images out along the edges, including the gray "flaps." You can use scissors, a paper cutter, or a craft knife along the edge of a ruler to make sure your edges are straight.

    Alt cover instructions

    Step 5: Carefully fold 4 creases in the FRONT cover, having noted where those folds should be in Step 3.

    Alt cover instructions

    Step 6: Apply glue along FRONT cover flaps (gray and black areas) -- not too heavily, or it may cause ink to bleed.

    Alt cover instructions

    Step 7: Carefully attach the BACK cover to the FRONT. Let dry.

    Alt cover instructions

    Step 8: Once dry, slide over your Blu-ray case.

    TIPS

    • We find that glossy photo paper yields the best results, but, of course, use whichever printer or paper is available to you!
    • When printing, pay attention to the following settings in your printer dialogue:
    • Scale: Print at actual size (100%), do not “scale to fit.”
    • Quality: Set quality to the paper you are printing on. Typical options are “plain,” “matte photo paper,” “glossy photo paper,” etc.

  • When gluing, you may want to apply glue to both the flaps and the side edges of the BACK slipcover design, in order to achieve better adhesion.

    • Enjoy your StarWars.com exclusive cover -- and watching the entire Skywalker saga from your home including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!

    For more on the concept art from the film, check out StarWars.com's coverage on the new book The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Do you know a fan who’s most impressive? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver all about them.

