Teaching with Star Wars: Rey's Journey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Talk about Rey's adventure and choices for a Star Wars-themed lesson with your younglings.

Looking for an activity that’s fun, engaging, and educational? Each week, Teaching with Star Wars will offer unique lessons for you and your younglings that promise to foster opportunities for discovery and learning, all through the lens of a galaxy far, far away. And it sounds like the bell just rang, so let’s head to the classroom now. Punch it, Chewie!

Rey is in a tough spot. She is somewhat isolated from her friends on Ajan Kloss as she trains to be a Jedi. Her teacher, Master Leia Organa, is patient, kind, and refuses to give up on her pupil, and while Rey is grateful and dedicated to her lessons, she is still restless. She wants to find her place, and figure out her next step in life.

But one of the main things that makes Rey a hero is that she carries on, even when she is really frustrated. She can feel out of control but finds a way to center herself, focus on her training, and be her best self. Of course, it’s never easy, but Rey will not quit!

Using Rey’s journey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, encourage your child to trace her steps through the movie, and determine how she finds her way. Next, have your child describe a time in his or her life where he or she felt lost, frustrated, or uncertain of where to go next. Then, have them write out a response to the following prompts, and then share their answers with you and start the discussion:



What choices did you make, and how does that compare to Rey’s adventure?

What advice would you give Rey if she came to you at the beginning of the movie looking for help?

What advice would you want from Rey if you were feeling frustrated?

Channel your inner Rey and use your newfound wisdom to carve out your own Jedi path!

Dan Zehr is the host and brand director of Coffee With Kenobi, a podcast that examines the mythology of Star Wars from a place of intelligence and humor. He is also a high school English teacher with an MS in Teaching and Learning.

Site tags: #TheRiseofSkywalker, #StarWarsBlog