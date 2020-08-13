ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker Opening Crawl

The events in the first paragraph of the opening crawl for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may happen off-screen, but fans could see the Emperor's mysterious message play out in a special event for the game Fortnite.

